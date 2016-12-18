An age-old question gets a genomic-era investigation. Pexels Some people live in blissful ignorance of the smell of their pee. There are two kinds of people in this world: The ones who think their pee smells weird after they eat asparagus, and the ones who don’t. In the British Medical Journal’s 2016 Christmas issue—where scientists are…

Guest Voice

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "New study: Why can some people smell asparagus in their pee?"

Notify of
Sort by:   newest | oldest
Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist
Member
Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist

I really needed to know this 🙂

2 days 18 hours ago
The Ohioan
Member
The Ohioan

TMI

2 days 17 hours ago
KP
Member
KP

I’m not much of a sniffer.

2 days 16 hours ago
wpDiscuz