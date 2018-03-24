Posted by Clay Jones on Mar 24, 2018 in Cartoons, Featured, Guns, Politics |

March for Our Lives (Cartoon and Column)

Over 500,000 people, mostly high school students, are expected to march on the Capitol today, and in over 800 other locations around the world to protest gun violence.

This movement began after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after a former killed 17 with an AR15 assault rifle. It’s led by students who are scaring the daylights out of the NRA and Republicans in Congress, state legislatures, and governors’ mansions. Donald Trump and the majority of Republicans in Congress have made sure they’ll be out of town during tomorrow’s march.

Since Republicans and gun nuts can’t counter the students’ campaign with logic or facts, they’ve taken to attempts to delegitimize the students. They’ve accused them of being actors who are being manipulated by Democrats. Some say they should focus on their school work and not discuss topics that are best left to adults. Basically, they’re arguing that students shouldn’t express an opinion after surviving an assault by a shooter who acquired his weapon with support by the NRA.

After every shooting, we’re told it’s too soon to talk about gun control. Not this time. We’re talking about it and we’re not going to stop. Republicans and the NRA can’t wash blood off their hands, continue to collect blood money, and hope to be reelected time and time again.

This is a march to save lives. It’s a march saying “enough is enough” and “never again.”

Trump may be in Florida on a golf course Saturday sweating what Stormy Daniels is going to say on 60 Minutes Sunday night, but hopefully he’ll hear the students all the way from Washington, D.C. The rest of the GOP and the NRA will hear them too.



