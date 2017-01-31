The following is my reply to the letter sent by Senator Al Franken to his constituency.

Dear Senator Al,

I wish I could agree with you that “This is not our country.” Unfortunately, it is, or at least a part of it. We know far better now than we did a few months ago that our electorate is divided in profound ways.

During the recently completed campaign, Trump praised the North Korean leaders for the swift and ruthless way they eliminate their enemies. You, and I, and those who are kindred spirits with us, are those Enemies.

Now I understand why we have been feeling so despairing. We are members of an endangered species.

I believe as I am sure you do that most people in this country choose tolerance, acceptance and diversity. However, there are those whose interests are much narrower, closed and insular. Many would be quite happy in the country without Muslims, African-Americans and Jews. Those people of limited vision do not merely tolerate the Trump takeover; they applaud it.

We find ourselves on a treacherous path, with little in the way of checks or balances to control this runaway plutocratic, xenophobic, isolationist bent.

More than ever, we need legislative expertise, sharp elbows, and unblinking courage and determination to hold the authoritarian presidency at bay. I am sure that we can count on you.

Sincerely,

Evan Sarzin

for The Revolted Colonies

