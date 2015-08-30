I grew up in an upper middle class neighborhood in NW Portland, Oregon. There was an industrial area less than a mile from my home. I attempted to document this in the early 70s. It’s mostly gone now and has been replaced with apartments and condos for the flood of millennials that have come to the city. They are not industrial workers but computer code writers and graphic artists. The industry in the area is now advertising. Some of the old industries failed because they could not compete with Asia while others left for the suburbs where they had more room to expand.

And also here are more of my photos in my post Industrial Arts I

