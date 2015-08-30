Republish
I grew up in an upper middle class neighborhood in NW Portland, Oregon.  There was an industrial area less than a mile from my home.  I attempted to document this in the early 70s.  It’s mostly gone now and has been replaced with apartments  and condos for the flood of millennials that have come to the city.  They are not industrial workers but computer code writers and graphic artists.  The industry in the area is now advertising.  Some of the old industries failed because they could not compete with Asia while others left for the suburbs where they had more room to expand.

And also here are more of my photos in my post Industrial Arts I

RON BEASLEY, Assistant Editor
  • DdW

    WOW!

    Great photos, Ron. Love your B&W ones, too.

    What a detail for 70’s (photo) technology.

    • My Hasseblad is responsible.

      • DdW

        Don’t know much about cameras, but Hasselblad rings a bell like a top-of-the-line camera.

        My uncle had (perhaps he still does) a Voigtländer that I was always fascinated both by its name and the camera itself (one of hose “accordion lenses” type).

        • It certainly was a top of the line camera. When I bought mine the body and a couple of lenses cost more than the average automobile.

          • DdW

            Again, WOW.

  • JSpencer

    Love the texture, light, and color in these compositions (of both industrial design posts). If only that weathered wood and old bricks could talk…

  • archangel

    oh my. What stories are in those pix! Ron, be sure to link this article to the first one, so people know there is more.

    • If you look at the bottom of the post you will find that I did. I will try to make it more clear. Thank you for your kind words!

      • archangel

        okie dokie. I see it now. I just edited it for you so its more seeable. Good now.

  • SteveK

    Industrial Arts… Oliver Sacks… Wayne W. Dyer… And Wes Craven.
    All on the same day!

    If that’s not proof there’s ‘magic’ (a god?) I’m not sure what is.

    Kurt and Isaac must really be enjoying the irony… Except for the fact that they’re dead, too.

    Hasta mas tarde. ?

    Edit to add: Did I mention Mount McKinley?

    • The Alaskans have always called it Denali. Kind of like the Oregonians have continued to call Oregon’s Mt Washington squa tit.

