Posted by David Robertson on Jan 26, 2018 in Politics, Scandals

Hillary Clinton has some explaining to do.

The news headline speaks volumes: “Hillary Clinton Chose to Shield a Top Adviser Accused of Harassment in 2008”

Here is the beginning of that story:

“A senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a young subordinate was kept on the campaign at Mrs. Clinton’s request, according to four people familiar with what took place.

Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager at the time recommended that she fire the adviser, Burns Strider. But Mrs. Clinton did not. Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job.

Mr. Strider, who was Mrs. Clinton’s faith adviser, a co-founder of the American Values Network, and sent the candidate scripture readings every morning for months during the campaign, was hired five years later to lead an independent group that supported Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, Correct the Record, which was created by a close Clinton ally, David Brock.

He was fired after several months for workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide, according to three people close to Correct the Record’s management.”

Russians, Wikileaks, Donald Trump and Fox News must have colluded to expose this factual dirt pertaining to Hillary Clinton. Shame on them!

Oh wait. Someone else revealed it – The New York Times.

Here is more from that New York Times story.

“Until now, former Clinton associates were unwilling to discuss the events for publication. But that changed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, in which dozens of me across the country and across different industries, have been fired or suspended for sexual misconduct.”

Burns Strider isn’t the first sexual harasser whom Hillary Clinton ever shielded. She shielded another one back in 1992 – Bill Clinton.

Apparently, Hillary Clinton has no objection to a man being as sexual harasser as long as the man can help her move into the White House.

