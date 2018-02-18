Posted by jdledell on Feb 18, 2018 in MUSIC, Music |

Great Music Chapter 8

For this Chapter of Great Music, we will remain in the 1960’s and look at a great songwriting team duo, Simon and Garfunkel and their impact on the music world. While they produced a number of excellent songs, today I want to bring your attention to what I consider their best song, Bridge Over Troubled Water.

When you’re weary, feeling small

When tears are in your eyes, I’ll dry them all (all)

I’m on your side, oh, when times get rough

And friends just can’t be found

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

When you’re down and out

When you’re on the street

When evening falls so hard

I will comfort you (ooo)

I’ll take your part, oh, when darkness comes

And pain is all around

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will lay me down

Sail on silver girl

Sail on by

Your time has come to shine

All your dreams are on their way

See how they shine

Oh, if you need a friend

I’m sailing right behind

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will ease your mind

Like a bridge over troubled water

I will ease your mind

The song Bridge Over Troubled Water was the culmination of the relationship of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel which began as elementary school buddies in the NYC suburbs. During their school years the two spent much time working on their harmonies and longed to make music their careers. However, Art Garfunkel loved mathematics as much as music and went off to Columbia University while Paul tried to make it in the music world in England.

The two of them periodically would sign with a record company and release forgettable singles. It wasn’t until they were signed to provide music for the upcoming film, The Graduate, which included the infamous “Mrs. Robinson” that they made to the Big Time. That song along with an album including “Sounds Of Silence” catapulted Simon & Garfunkel into the hierarchy of music super stars. Garfunkel’s high soaring voice along with Simon’s tenor voice produced a totally unique sound.

For unknown reasons, the duo did not get along personally. It obviously was not a marriage made in Heaven. They were forever breaking up and then getting back together for a reunion concert. One of the biggest reunion concerts was the 1981 free Concert in Central Park which had an estimated 500,000 attendees. Like other reunion concerts Paul and Art immediately went their separate ways producing numerous forgettable solo albums. Some of the best songs Simon & Garfunkel ever made are shown below with links to YouTube videos. Any curated list is bound to reflect personal taste to some extent and I apologize if I left your favorite off.

Sounds of Silence

America

Scarborough Fair

April Come She Will

The 59th Street Bridge Song

Homeward Bound

For Emily Whenever I May Find Her

Old Friends

