Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Oct 30, 2018 in Politics, Society |

‘First They Came’…for ‘Birthright Citizens’

The United States Holocaust Museum displays a version of a poem written by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller. “It is about the cowardice of German intellectuals following the Nazis’ rise to power and subsequent purging of their chosen targets, group after group…It deals with themes of persecution, guilt and responsibility.”

The version reads:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

On the heels of the trauma our nation is experiencing after the mailing of 13 explosive devices to “enemies” of Trump and the killing of 11 persons at a Pittsburgh Synagogue by a man who echoed Trump’s “invaders” tirades, Trump this morning announced another “first.”

He announced that he plans to sign an executive order “ending birthright citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.”

While the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly spells out that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States,” in his never-ending prejudice, ignorance of the Constitution and impulse to abuse power, Trump explains, “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t…”

Yes, “First they came…”

As an immigrant and a naturalized citizen, I must wonder if “Then they came for naturalized citizens…” might be the next stance.

“Ridiculous,” you say.

Let us hope so.

But just to be sure, do speak out.

Speak out even though you may not be a “birthright citizen,” even though you may not be a “green card holder,” even though you may not be a naturalized American, even though you may not be a recent immigrant, a recent refugee.

Do speak out on November 6.

