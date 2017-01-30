January 30, 2017

Note to readers: This is the latest entry in Super Baby DonDon’s diary. The series imagines that President Donald Trump has the emotional make-up of a five-year-old and confides his deepest thoughts—such as they are—to Andrew Feinberg, and to readers, every day. In his private moments, he always thinks of himself as Super Baby DonDon.

It is with great pride and humility—ah, screw the humility—that I announce my latest executive order making fact-checking a capital crime. When people fact-check a president, this leads to two competing realities and that is very confusing for many Americans, especially the poorly educated and uninformed. (I love you!) So we can’t have that. (Personally, I have never been guilty of fact-checking, that I can tell you.)

Now that people won’t have to deal with two sets of facts, they will have lots more leisure time to devote to uninvited groping and special showers.

We have already held our first trial of a New York Times reporter. The trial was held privately and lasted only 17 minutes, which saved taxpayers a lot of money. After the trial, we gave the condemned reporter a choice of execution methods, because I believe in people’s right to choose—unless they are women. The reporter chose to become part of my beautiful Mexican wall.

Tomorrow the Times will run a very important editorial on the fact-checking issue headlined “Our Bad, We Be Sad.”

I have appointed Kellyanne Conway as Commissioner of Facts. Because, really, she has the best facts. From now on, Kellyanne and Sean Spicer will conduct an invitation-only daily briefing for Sean Hannity, Alex Jones and two reporters who have not yet been executed.

Thank you.

Andrew Feinberg is the author of Four Score and Seven (https://www.amazon.com/Four-Score-Seven-Andrew-Feinberg/dp/0692664009), a novel that imagines that Abe Lincoln comes back to life for two weeks during the 2016 campaign and encounters a candidate who, some say, resembles Donald Trump. He also writes an anti-Trump humor page at www.babydondon.com or https://www.facebook.com/MeBabyDonDon.

