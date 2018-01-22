Posted by David Robertson on Jan 22, 2018 in At TMV, Politics |

Donald Trump’s First-Year Presidential Report Card

It’s time to present Donald Trump’s first-year presidential report card, and it isn’t exactly what Democrats and Republicans want.

To evaluate Trump’s first year in the Oval Office, let’s start with those gloom-and-doom predictions that members of the political Left made when President Trump was elected. Those predictions were as accurate as the federal government’s 10/19/17 prediction that the southern part of the USA would be experiencing a warmer and drier winter right now.

As for the effect that Donald Trump’s presidency has had on planet Earth … well, see for yourself:

That’s right. The Earth is still turning.

David Azerrad writes, “And yet here we are, a full year into the Trump presidency, with America and the world somehow still standing. Not a single one of the overblown doomsday scenarios that Trump was supposed to unleash has panned out. Quite the contrary, in fact.”

Matt Latimer writes, “One year into the Trump presidency and it’s still not a police state. People are still able to speak out and demonstrate and complain and, in the case of Rosie O’Donnell, offer to bribe federal office-holders to get her way.”

Christopher Buskirk writes, “Also conspicuous were the dogs that didn’t bark. These are the predictions of imminent calamity certain to accompany a Trump presidency that have, happily, failed to materialize. For one, nuclear war did not break out, despite this being one of the Trump detractors’ favorite predictions. Nor did the president sell the country down the river to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he didn’t ignore court orders, didn’t shut down the free press, and didn’t fire special counsel Robert Mueller.”

Trump’s presidency certainly hasn’t been bad for the economy. A 01/17/18 USA Today headline states, “Dow jumps 323 points, closes above 26,000 for first time in its 121-year history.” A 01/06/18 report by CBS News states that the national unemployment rate is “at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.”

A 01/06/18 ABC News report states, “The unemployment rate for African-Americans fell to 6.8 percent in December, the lowest level since the government began tracking such data in 1972.”

So, President Trump doesn’t deserve a failing grade of F. That grade goes to the folks who insist that record cold temperatures are the result of man-made global warming, but I digress.

The grade that President Trump deserves isn’t an A, either.

From Ruben Navarrette: “For a newcomer to the game of politics, Trump has shown himself to be quite skilled at it. He took time out from battling with a biased and hostile media to rack up a respectable list of accomplishments, even at the cost of some controversy — putting Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, withdrawing from the Paris climate accords, backing off the Iran deal, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and pulling off the Band-Aid of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, pressuring Congress to come up with a permanent fix for ‘dreamers,’ etc. But Trump also showed repeatedly that he is his own worst enemy by saying, doing and, yes, tweeting the wrong thing. His tacky comments about how the United States takes in too many immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries is just the latest example. More will come. Trump can’t help himself and, with every outrageous spasm, he hurts his presidency and its agenda.”

From Guy Benson: “I’d assign him [Trump] a high-‘B’ on policy (better than I’d expected, admittedly, thanks to some really serious accomplishments, lasting ideological advances, and improved defenses of the national interest), and a ‘D’ on comportment and conduct. I view him as a toxic figure who is nonetheless advancing a number of important goals. I suppose that calculus places me among the 14 percent of voters who’ve given him a ‘C.'”

Here is a Politico poll that Benson tweeted:

So, what grade does President Trump deserve? The answer depends on what one believes that the President of the USA should and shouldn’t do. The problem is that American voters aren’t in agreement about what the President should and shouldn’t do.

For example, should the President agree to a deal with other nations that hasn’t been ratified by the U.S. Senate? Should the President agree to give $15 million federal tax dollars to the UN so that other nations can have a smaller carbon footprint?

How about this: Should the President spend federal tax dollars to help non-Americans who don’t live in U.S. territory to control the size of the latter’s families?

Bleeding-heart liberals in the Democratic Party insist that the President spend federal tax dollars on things that don’t benefit all America, and the former do so because they don’t want to donate their own money to the foreign causes that they favor. Thus, they will give the President a low grade because he refuses to spend federal tax dollars on things that federal tax dollars shouldn’t be spent on.

Then there is this issue: Should the President take actions that will reduce immigration cheating?

National leaders of the Democratic Party don’t even acknowledge the existence of immigration cheating, which is why they haven’t proposed anything that might reduce it. Instead, Democratic Party leaders act as if they want it to take place. Thus, they will give the President a low grade because he is trying to eliminate immigration cheating.

Finally, should the President drain the swamp?

That’s a trick question, because the President can’t drain the swamp. He can’t because the thing is frozen. Nothing reveals the failure of climate models quite like seeing an alligator frozen in ice, bit I digress.

So, what grade does President Trump deserve for his first year in the Oval Office?

I give him a C. What grade do you give him?

