Republish
Reprint
[icopyright one button toolbar]

Another study has shown that the Affordable Care Act is exceeding expectations in increasing access to health care to Americans. A Commonwealth Fund survey has found that Obamacare has resulted in a reduction in the number of working-age adults without insurance from 20 percent of the population in 2010 to 16 percent in 2014 (the first year insurance was available through the exchanges) with further reductions in uninsured expected this year. Even more significantly, the number of adults who did not get needed health care because of cost decreased from 80 million people (43 percent) in 2012 to 66 million (36 percent) in 2014.

The percentage who reported problems paying medical bills in the previous 12 months decreased from 30 percent to 23 percent.

The percentage who did not fill a prescription fell from 27 percent to 19 percent. The percentage who did not get needed specialist care decreased from 20 percent to 13 percent.

“These declines are remarkable and unprecedented in the survey’s history,” said Sara Collins, the study’s lead author. “They indicate that the Affordable Care Act is beginning to help people afford the healthcare they need.”

Originally posted at Liberal Values

Ron Chusid
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2015 The Moderate Voice
  • Slamfu

    Well, the Democrats have a little under 2 years to figure out how to take advantage of the fact that their policies, across the board, work better than Republican ones. Think they can manage it? You’d think the massive amounts of favorable data backing this assertion up would help them, but history has shown that they really don’t seem to know what to do with a good track record. Reminds me of that scene in “Swingers” where the guy is telling his friend how money he is, that he’s got these huge claws but he’s just batting the lil bunny around with them. Yea, it’s a lot like that. They need to hire him as a political consultant.

    • Democrats do better in presidential election years as opposed to midterms. That might be despite how Democrats campaign.

      • Rambie

        Their campaigns pretty much suck equally bad in either though Ron. They have a hard time selling their positives to the voters and all-to-often let the GOP set the tone of the campaigns instead of leading.

        • Slamfu

          Exactly. Maybe if the Democrats grew a pair and actually campaigned on their strengths and differences with the GOP, they’d do better. They still have plenty of room to blow it in 2016. It really is as easy as saying, here, this is what the GOP did and here’s how bad it turned out. And here is another thing they got to do, and here’s how bad it turned out, etc, etc….There are quite a few examples. Then the Dems say here is some stuff we did, and here’s how great it worked out, yada yada. That strategy seems to be beyond all but a handful of Democrat politicians.

        • Agree, that’s why I said they do better “despite how Democrats campaign.”

          If conditions were reversed, could you imagine a day going by without hearing how much harm the Republican plan for Medicare would make the program, along with all the horrors (pre-existing conditions, medical bankruptcy) the Republicans would be bring back by fighting the ACA? That’s on health care alone–imagine all the other ludicrous positions a competent political party would be attacking the Republicans for daily.

      • Slamfu

        There really is no earthly reason for that though when you think about it. Rather, there are lots of reasons, and none of them are set in stone, but the Democrats are too busy by and large pretending to be Republican lite, too weak to stand behind their own agenda and point out how much better it is for this country. If they all had a bit more of Obama, or Warren, or Sanders in them then they’d have people showing up in those midterms.

  • Momzworld

    I wish I could say that the ACA has relieved my personal situation, but it seems not to have been directed at the price gouging of private insurance in their structuring of their prescription plans, certainly not the Part D plan I have. Nor did it prevent the monthly premium from rising by a third on my daughter’s private coverage. She qualified for Medicaid here in Florida, but because the governor failed to expand the program she was told she couldn’t get it, so I purchased a plan for her from the private market. It was fairly reasonable for the few months before January 1st when it jumped up by 63.00 a month. The co-pays on all our prescriptions have gone up over 7 fold compared to last year. My husband and I are on my employer provided supplemental insurance to Medicare with a Part D plan provided by Cigna. The monthly premium on our plan is about what it has been, so that helps. The pharmacists and the last doctor I saw tell me that drug prices have taken a leap upward, but they didn’t specify whether it’s just the Medicare plans ( Part D). What are you seeing, hearing, Dr. Chusid? (By the way, I don’t blame the ACA for this. I see it as a mean pushback by the insurance industry because they don’t like the ACA telling them they have to take pre-existing conditions, etc. From my small personal perspective, healthcare has gotten more expensive.)

    • Momzworld

      I would hasten to add that for the good the ACA has managed to accomplish in cost and coverage for those who couldn’t get coverage until now, I am thankful.

    • JSpencer

      I’m happy with my coverage and premiums at the moment (thanks to the ACA) and hope they don’t go up – unless it’s incrementally. That said, I’m sympathetic with those whose premiums have gone up. I’ll be eligible for Medicare in a couple years (for better or worse) and hope republicans don’t gain enough power to mess that up too. Ideally the ACA is a first step toward something closer to single payer, but I’m sure that scenario would result in epic levels of kicking and screaming.

      • Momzworld

        When the idea was present originally, It’s been my understanding that epic levels of kicking and screaming came from the insurance lobby declaring that it would put them out of business. Medicare works. For some reason Republicans seem to hate that.

    • The trend I’ve been hearing based upon patient complaints (along with any articles dealing with costs) have been a general upward trend both in medication prices and the amounts which people are required to pay out of pocket. (The one exception is when medications go generic, and even generic medications often don’t seem to drop in price as much as in the past.) Of course this trend started long before the ACA.

      Personally, like most people who get coverage on the individual market who do not qualify for subsidies, my premiums are higher but coverage is much better (along with the key fact that the insurance can never be stopped for medical reasons). The out of pocket costs for medications for my family has dropped significantly with the new coverage, helping make up for the increase in premiums.

      • Momzworld

        Thank you, Dr Chusid. That is certainly what seems to have happened. I should have added that the Park D plan provided by my former employer through Cigna has no donut hole and no deductibles/out of pocket other than co-pays we’ve always had. They are definitely more. Claims are paid from a trust fund managed by the school district, and it is fed by the premiums we all pay for coverage. Cigna provides the plan details, and we call them if there is a problem. It’s been wonderful until it was decided it should be re-negotiated. My daughter’s coverage seems very good, but the deductible for an MRI one of her doctors wants is 1,500! We’ll all adjust, and as you point out, most of this has been going on since long before the ACA was even an idea. Thank you again for your input.

  • The Affordable Care Act is illuminating with respect to both health care and political messaging, The Republicans claim the ACA results in higher premiums, among other attacks on the new law. The fact-check websites have largely pointed out that most people are seeing premium increases but that the new policies mandated by the ACA provide more benefits. You pay more but you get more. The over-riding goal of the ACA, particularly figuring in subsidies, is to make health care costs net out lower for most people, bringing more people into the health insurance market and lowering numbers of uninsured and numbers of people foregoing needed health care for financial reasons. The study cited in the OP bears that out as do most major apples-to-apples comparison studies that I have seen.

    The Republicans are unquestionably better at political “messaging” than the Democrats. I would argue that part of the reason for this is that they have set a much lower bar for themselves. The Republicans start from the premise that “government is the problem” (as Reagan famously said) and that their goal is to limit government and thereby unleash economic prosperity through “the magic of the market.”

    The GOP mission is made simpler still because they are unconstrained by concerns for factual accuracy. Their base has demonstrated a complimentary willingness to suspend disbelief if their party’s message reinforces comforting mythology. Putting this together, it is much easier to reduce partisan pot-shots at Democratic policies to simple, repeatable bumper-sticker slogans that are tailor-made for a spoiled and entitled culture with an ADHD attention span.

    By contrast, the Democrats have taken on a more difficult goal. Their mission is to use government to solve big, complex problems that individuals cannot solve for themselves. Their goal becomes more difficult by taking on the added constraint of factual accuracy. Solving problems and then selling qualified, complex results to a public with little interest in complexity is a lot harder than playing the critic.

    I think one of the things that has made Barak Obama so successful as a politician is his ability to communicate fairly complex issues in simple, understandable terms. Bill Clinton is masterful at this. By Obama’s own admission, he has focused more intently on communication as a candidate than as President and has paid a political price for doing so. Going forward, the Democrats need to identify those within their ranks with this gift and use them in a concerted effort to improve their messaging.

    As for the Republicans, I don’t think much of their future if they continue to accelerate their current trend toward simpler and more extreme themes. With the explosion of technology and globalism, the world is quickly becoming far more complex. Simple verities from a golden past that never really existed won’t cut it. I get that change is scary and there is a natural urge to resist it with denial. However, if history is any guide, we face a simple choice: we can either adapt to changing conditions or be left behind.

    • SteveK

      Well said Ballard, thanks. Your comments regarding Republican vs. Democrat messaging go beyond Obamacare (love that name) and are worth a ‘stand alone’ article so the points you raise can be discussed and debated.

      Edit to add: The difference between left and right messaging needs to be brought to the attention of the general public as often, and as in your face, as possible.

      There are a lot of people who don’t know, can’t see, what’s going on and a whole lot of people intentionally trying to keep them that way… Stupid works for the GOP.

      • Thanks, Steve. I was thinking the same–this deserves a stand-alone article for the board’s consideration and discussion. Key issue is finding the time the subject matter deserves.

        • SteveK

          Ballard, I think if you just think up a title and ‘cut-and-paste’ your last comment starting at: “The Republicans are unquestionably better at political “messaging” than the Democrats.” you’d have enough for a post but wha’da’ I know… I’m sure there’s more to it than that. :o)

          • I am probably over- thinking it. I am a Democrat, right? 😉

            OK, I’ll run it up the flagpole.

    • JSpencer

      “Their mission is to use government to solve big, complex problems that individuals cannot solve for themselves.”

      Amen Ballard. US history has proven that mission to be worthy and important, which makes the republican anti-government mantra (in it’s general barrage format) perplexing and counterfeit. Democrats need to get a LOT better at educating the public about that history and at debunking a festering meme.

      Your last paragraph about complexity of the world and the extremes of black and white thinking some “leaders” indulge in explains why our government isn’t as effective as it could be. We need to take a smarter approach to problem solving. It isn’t like we don’t have the knowledge and resources to do so. We are being held back.

    • JSpencer

      ” “the magic of the market.”
      😉

    • Momzworld

      I especially liked this paragraph, Ballard:

      By contrast, the Democrats have taken on a more difficult goal. Their mission is to use government to solve big, complex problems that individuals cannot solve for themselves. Their goal becomes more difficult by taking on the added constraint of factual accuracy. Solving problems and then selling qualified, complex results to a public with little interest in complexity is a lot harder than playing the critic.

  • Sadly the repetitive nature of the debate about medical coverage for our nation is about affordability…sadly very little has been addressed about whether it is better medical care for the individuals attempting to navigate this very complex system…we continue to be stuck on ‘who can have medical care’ and whether some can have a little relief in the cost of medical care…rather than quality health care for this country and the exorbitant price tag on medical care…

  • Pingback: GVK BIO()