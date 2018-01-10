Posted by David Robertson on Jan 10, 2018 in At TMV, Science & Technology |

Climate Hustlers At It Again

Climate hustlers are at it again, preying on gullible people. Thankfully, some scientists are setting the record straight.

From Dr. Roger A. Pielke Sr, emeritus professor of atmospheric science:

The hustle that Dr. Pielke is responding to is one being perpetuated by Al Gore and Michael Mann:

Dr. Clifford F. Mass is Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington. In an interview with The Daily Caller, Dr. Mass has this to say about the claims being made by Gore and Mann:

“Such claims make no sense and are inconsistent with observations and the best science. The frequency of cold waves have decreased during the past fifty years, not increased. That alone shows that such claims are baseless. And on a personal note, it is very disappointing that members of my profession are making such obviously bogus claims. It hurts the science, it hurts the credibility of climate scientists, and weakens our ability to be taken seriously by society.”

From Dr. Roy Spencer, meteorologist:

“Meteorologist Fred Sanders coined the term ‘bomb’ in 1980 to refer to a non-tropical cyclone whose central pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

They happen every year. But what doesn’t happen every year is them influencing major metro areas. So, the recent nor’easter snowstorm to hit the Mid Atlantic and New England was also a ‘bomb’ because the low pressure center intensified so rapidly. These events happen every year in, for example, the North Atlantic and North Pacific.

We meteorologists used to talk about ‘bombs’ fairly regularly in the 1980s, but not so much in recent years. I wonder if maybe climate change is making winter storms weaker? Hmmm…

And to attribute every winter cold wave or heat wave to global warming is just plain silly.

. . . Nevertheless, the weird-weather-is-climate-change narrative will continue until the populace finally agrees with the warmongers that we can control our weather through taxation and regulation.”

As to be expected, science bullies and their supporters continue to label Pielke, Mass and Spencer “climate deniers” when the science bullies and their supporters are the real deniers.

In science, a claim has to be falsifiable in order to be valid. The science bullies simply don’t want their claims to be falsifiable. Thus, they . . .

