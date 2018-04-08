Posted by Mike Slosberg on Apr 8, 2018 in Cartoons, Politics |

Cartoon: Trump 2018 H

Trump’s PDB is a “deep dive” into worldwide security issues that lay out the most pressing information collected by U.S. intelligence agencies from hot spots around the world. It is widely known that Trump doesn’t read it. He prefers his information “Pre-chewed,” for easy digestion.

Mike Slosberg is a cartoonist and novelist. He lives with his wife and hundreds of drawing pens on the Upper Westside of Manhattan, New York. You can see more of his cartoons and learn about his books by going to: mikeslosbergbooks.com

