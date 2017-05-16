I imagine all the voices in Donald Trump’s head sound like Bullwinkle.

For once I’m in agreement with Trump. We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who can’t tell the difference between classified and unclassified information. That’s what Donald Trump said on the campaign trail. His supporters said that. Paul Ryan said it. They were all talking about Hillary Clinton. Coming to the surprise of no one, Donald Trump is the one who can’t be trusted.

The Washington Post has reported that when Trump was hosting Russians in the Oval Office that he revealed highly classified information. The story on the Post’s site is their most viewed since they reported Trump’s bus conversation about grabbing vaginas.

The sources tell the Post that the information Trump shared with the ambassador, the foreign minister, and probably the Russian journalists in the room, has jeopardized a critical source of information on the Islamic State. This is information we received from an ally and if they weren’t afraid of giving us secrets before, they are now.

The White House sent H.R. McMaster, the national security adviser, to tell the press that “it” didn’t happen. McMaster told the press “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.” The problem with that statement is that McMaster disputed something the Post did not report. The Post didn’t report on sources or methods. They reported that Trump had disclosed information drawn from sensitive sources.

One thing McMaster did not comment on, and he didn’t take questions, was why White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and the National Security Agency. Hey, guess what fucknuts just did.

Sources say our 70-year-old man-baby president was boasting and said “I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day.” One source said Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”

It’s really difficult to say you’re not in collusion with the Russians when you ask them from the campaign trail to leak information about your opponent. Or when you hire people who keep conducting secret meetings with Russians and they all lie about it. Or you hire foreign agents. Or when you invite the Russians into the Oval Office and allow their “journalists” into the room but bar the American press. Or how about the time Donald Trump fired the FBI director and basically admitted that it was because he was investigating his ties to Russia?

Trump supporters screamed “lock her up” regarding Hillary Clinton storing classified information in emails on a private server. Expect a deafening silence from them in regards to Trump just handing classified information over to Putin. However, several Republicans are starting to question the president and are recognizing there is chaos, or in this case, a dumpster fire.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker said the White House is in a “downward spiral.” If that puts an image of a drain in your head, you’re not alone. Perhaps Corker will suggest to the president that he put a cork in it.

If only we had some way of knowing that Trump is immature, insecure, a braggart, emotionally and mentally unstable, or just maybe one sign before the election that he’s totally incompetent. The guy doesn’t even know how to tie a tie or sit in a chair like an adult. Why should we expect him to conduct himself like one?

Trump has already revealed classified information in the past to casual diners at Mar-a-Lago. The bad thing is, Trump can reveal whatever classified information he wants. The president has that authority. Even if he’s an idiot. Perhaps because he’s an idiot he should be removed from office. His release of classified information is dangerous to servicemen working in the intelligence agency, and dangerous to the United States in general. A careless individual should not be in possession of the nuclear football, or allow casual diners to take selfies with it.

I don’t look forward to a Mike Pence presidency, but it’s possible Mike Pence will take national security a bit more seriously than Trump, or at least not feel the need to impress house guests, or have a hissy-fit if he doesn’t get the most ice cream.

The Trump presidency has confirmed three things: Aliens did not land in Roswell, the moon landing was not faked, and time travel will never exist. Trump would have blabbed by now about the first two and Marty McFly would have proven the third by showing up on January 20th and stopping this crap.

