Pundits are speculating, “whither Hillary,” prompted by the release of “What Happened” (sans ?), her campaign memoir. Unfortunately, she is thrust back into the national spotlight. If it were solely a book tour, that’s one thing. However, people are gaggling about Clinton’s future role in the Democratic party. That road leads to ruin.

If I were her adviser and if she were receptive to advice, I’d tell her to step back. She, along with former Presidents Obama and Clinton, and former Veep Biden, doesn’t belong on the front lines anymore. She is now a party elder, a Super-Duper Delegate, a Democratic MasterCard. She is a power broker but no longer for herself. We’re not ready for an octogenarian in the White House unless it was Poppy Bush paying a social call. She is still formidable. She can play a part in realigning her party for the next chapter in our nation’s life.

Hillary should turn her considerable brain power and experience to building a new generation of public servants. She can mold a new class of men, women and fluids, whose values and political skills will draw powerful support.

I’d tell her to speak at colleges and high schools and even elementary schools all over the country, with little or no honorarium. She can be a role model as a former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and Presidential candidate. She can teach and write about political science and politics. In other words, part Work Horse, part Show Horse.

Indeed, we’ve got to get the Russians out of our politics and back into their own, but that’s work for the current office holders. The record on 2016 is closed. Hillary has now said her piece. It is part of the historical record. It’s time to finish that particular book.

We face new challenges, and we need the best talent to rise to these challenges. The best thing Hillary can do is to help return honor and glory to public service, which in her case means receding from it.

