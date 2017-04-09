Alec Baldwin played displayed his considerable skills as an actor comedian on SNL last night: playing both Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly (noting the sexual harassment scandals swirling around O’Reilly) and President Donald Trump. It’ll be a segment that’ll go viral due to the political humor and caricatures, but it is also fascinating to study it as an actor displaying his incredible work in studying each person and capturing the essence (aided by great writing — and great make up). Watch it for all of these elements:

