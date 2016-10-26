Opening ceremony at Woodstock

WASHINGTON — Take the baby boomers. Please.

The idealists of the 1960s have come a long way from Woodstock. After a quarter-century of mismanaging the country, they have produced Donald Trump, who with his narcissistic and uncompromising style is a bright orange symbol of what went wrong with the massive generation. And polls show that boomers are the biggest source of support for Trump.

Among voters between age 50 and 64, Trump leads Hillary Clinton by three points in Washington Post-ABC News polling and by a point in NBC-Wall Street Journal polling, equal to the older, smaller Silent Generation’s support of the Republican nominee in the latter poll. The generational support for Trump’s burn-it-all-down campaign is the latest reminder of why the baby boomers are in the running to be remembered as the Worst Generation.

But, if I may claim a rare moment of generational pride, there is good news in the polling, too. Generation X — my much-maligned generation — has turned emphatically against Trump. The NBC poll shows Clinton leading by 22 points among those between 35 and 49 — a more lopsided rejection of Trump than even the millennials mustered.

This raises hope after the debacle of boomer governance. “It’s really the boomers that are driving the hyperpartisanship and polarization and gridlock,” says David Rosen, a consultant specializing in generational effects in politics. Beginning with the boomer-led 1994 Republican Revolution, “that’s where you see the origin of the insane politics that we have right now. Trump is in some ways taking that style to its most absurd and ridiculous extremes.”

But maybe this is the boomers’ last gasp. “Hopefully,” Rosen tells me, “when Gen X comes to power it will repudiate the boomers and the entire legacy of this style of politics and move us toward something that is more pragmatic.”

Before the emails start pouring in, let me make clear that this isn’t an indictment of individual boomers, nor of boomers’ contributions to art and science. But as a generation of leaders, they have been disastrous. Boomers seized the White House in 1992 and the House in 1994 and have generally dominated government since. Clinton, like Trump, is a boomer, which guarantees that the generation will control the White House through at least 2020.

And what does this generation have to show for its quarter-century of leadership?

Boomers inherited the sole superpower after the Greatest Generation won the Cold War — and squandered U.S. influence with two long and inconclusive wars.

They gave us the financial collapse of 2008, the worst economy since the Great Depression, a crushing federal debt and worse inequality. They devoured fossil fuels and did little about global warming while allowing infrastructure and research to deteriorate. They expanded entitlement programs and are now poised to bankrupt those programs. Their leadership has led to declining confidence in religion, the presidency, Congress, the Supreme Court, banks and big business, schools, the media and the police. They may leave their children (the millennials) worse off than they were.

Boomers, coddled in their youth, grew up selfish and unyielding. When they got power, they created polarization and gridlock from both sides. Though Vietnam War-protesting boomers got the attention, their peers on the right were just as ideological, creating the religious right. Boomers are twice as likely to identify as conservative than liberal, a figure that hasn’t changed much in two decades. And Trump captures his generation’s selfishness: his multiple draft deferrals, his claim that he’s “made a lot of sacrifices” by erecting buildings, his vow to have huge tax cuts and massive military investments.

Generational patterns repeat over time, as researchers William Strauss and Neil Howe showed. A “civic” generation is followed by an “adaptive” one, then “idealist” and “reactive” generations. The boomers are idealists — same as the generations that led the United States into the Civil War and the Great Depression. Gen Xers are reactive — cynical and pragmatic — and clean up idealists’ messes. Millennials, like the Greatest Generation, rebuild institutions.

Happily, Gen Xers, the cleanup crew, could become the plurality in Congress as soon as 2018. The question is whether my generation, working with the millennials, can break the boomers’ gridlock and deal with the many crises boomers left us.

Gen Xer that I am, I’m not convinced my cynical cohort has what it takes. But Rosen is hopeful. “When we see national emergencies arrive, Generation X will be able to get things done when it needs to,” he says.

And this much is for sure: After a quarter-century of boomer mismanagement and the monstrosity that is Trump, we can’t possibly do worse.

Follow Dana Milbank on Twitter, @Milbank.(c) 2016, Washington Post Writers Group

Photo by By Mark Goff [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Dana Milbank, Washington Post Columnist
  • dduck

    pure BS

    • ELIJAH SWEETE

      You are correct, Duck. Milbank, whom I sometimes enjoy reading, butchers the facts to support an assertion that is, at best, dubious. For starters, he misdefines what constitutes the Boomer generation, claiming that it is defined as those aged 50-64. Here’s what Wikipedia says:

      “Baby boomers are the demographic group born during the post–World War II baby boom, approximately between the years 1946 and 1964. This includes people who are between 52 and 70 years old in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.”

      So, he’s off by two years on one end and six years on the other end. He’s misdefined the Boomer Generation by a total of eight years to suit his narrative.

      He also fails to recognize positive contributions of Boomers which are numerous and significant. He should stick to Trump bashing (at which he is fairly talented). Btw, Trump is not a Boomer; he’s a three year old. 🙂

      • The Ohioan

        The way I read it, he is defining voters that favor Trump by 3%, not boomers, by the ages 50-64. That mostly includes boomers. And he says “this isn’t an indictment of individual boomers, nor of boomers’ contributions to art and science. ” But he is correct that boomers are the biggest supporters of Trump, followed by my “silent generation”.

        Without looking up all the ages of the neocons that brought us the Iraq invasion, I think his point is that boomers (the last of whom were born in the middle of the Vietnam war and he shouldn’t blame them for that fiasco) have not done well in choosing leaders.

        My contention has always been that the “me generation” was a result of seeing their older siblings die and become disabled in Vietnam, followed by the national psychic shock of Watergate. I would consider the younger ones much more cynical and self centered because they saw the derailment of civic institutions.

        Their older siblings were the Woodstock hippies, or the damaged residue of their Vietnam experience. One group became an “I got mine” coterie while the another group became “a pox on all their houses” and a third group is the aging hippie that belongs to the Sierra Club, is a political activist, and fights for climate change legislation. I think Mr. Milbank thinks the “me” group is the largest and most culpable in Trump’s ascension.

        I could be wrong. 🙂

        • Bob Munck

          One group became an “I got mine” coterie

          Back in the Day, we now aged hippies called those people “Frat Boys in their Mustangs.”

          • KP

            Begs the question, were they the bigots.

          • The Ohioan

            Bigots or not, they are the largest age group supporting Trump, along with my “silent generation” (a little less so for some reason). Mr. Milbank’s indictment of the entire generation for what only a small portion is responsible for can be argued with, but it is legitimate to examine the policies of a group just like it always has been. Historians have done so for generations.

            That said, my experience with “boomers” has been mostly with the “me” people – and there seem to be a lot of them. Sometimes their children have escaped the same fate and sometimes not. I think it can be argued that if McCarthy, and Vietnam and Watergate had not occurred (due to an older generation) they would not have entertained a Trump candidacy for more than a minute.

          • KP

            Strongly agree with you and other commenters.

          • Bob Munck

            were they the bigots [?]

            The frat boys only showed up to counter-demonstrate/mock anti-war demonstrations at the RI statehouse, the Pentagon (the day we tried to levitate it), Rittenhouse Square in Philly, etc. I don’t recall seeing anyone like that at civil rights demonstrations, so I don’t think you can make a judgment one way or the other.

      • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

        that was SO excellent ES, not a boomer, a three yr old.

        Aced it all the way home ES

  • KP

    Gen Xer that I am, I’m not convinced my cynical cohort has what it takes.

    I agree. Lets skip over further Gen-X leadership entirely. According to Rasmussen near 65% of Americans think we are headed in the wrong direction and it has been that way since 2010.

    Skip straight to Millennials.

  • JSpencer

    I guess scapegoating geezers must be fun, heck I’ve even done my share, but then I’m a geezer so maybe I have license. 😉 I suspect generalization comes easier when you haven’t actually lived through the lifetime that’s being generalized. Mr. Milbank might have a better grasp of this when he has another couple score of years under his belt. This isn’t to say I don’t agree with him on some points, but every generation has it’s successes and failures, no generation is homogeneous

  • epiphyte

    From my perspective this article goes beyond irritating; It’s obnoxious. It’s no more justifiable to characterize the worth of people by the timeframe within which they were born than it is to do so by the color of their skin, or their gender, or their nationality, or their religion, or their sexual identity, or their “breeding” , or their education, or their occupation, or their bank balance.

    So, Dana Milbank, are you not white? Are you not male? Are you not a citizen of what has been for 20 years the world’s only remaining superpower? are you not an alumnus of Yale and the quintessentially WASPish “Skull and Bones” secret society? Are you not a favorite of the erstwhile G.W.Bush administration, a long-standing pillar of the Whitehouse press corps and the DC establishment?

    Keeping all that in mind, your assertion that being born four years before I was makes you part of the solution and me part of the problem is an egregious insult, pure and simple.

    • KP

      … that sound is epiphyte dropping the mike …

      !!!

      “Mmm Mmm Good”

    • Robert P. Coutinho

      +++++

  • Shannon Lee

    Wow, this is pretty terrible. I am not a big fan of naming generations or putting timelines on who belongs to what. I get the baby boomers because there really was a boom. GenX? Millennials? Culture is too fluid for such generalizations. I never ID’d as a GenX’er. What does it really mean?

    • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

      I wish I could star your comment a million times SL. You are exactly right. I despise the erasing of the talents, historias y vivos of individuals all of whom are so unique in most ways, by trying to force them into some kind of generational blender that makes them gray and undefined mush, except by whomsoever is the biggest mouth who gets the press. No one ought be blenderized like that; it is an acute depersonalization.

  • DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

    I respect Mr. Milbank, but this is way off the mark. Baby boomers so called by some pols, are hardworking people, the bulk of whom were in the factories and on the farms and in their parents businesses and building their own businesses and raising families, and HIT HARD by not one, but FIVE government induced recessions over these decades. Where is the news coverage of that year by year. There is little to none.

    Woodstock? Most of us never heard of it until the news media played it and played it on loops over and over like THEY were the ones hyperfascinated with it. So called ‘boomers’ were busy you know being conscripted into the governments’ wars, and dying by the thousands for no good reason in Nam, [and our older brothers and cousins] Korea, and more. So called Boomers were busy trying to hold hearth and home together, doing good works through their lives and churches, raising their children, trying to pull down better education, most often with NO help.

    In every generation there are the privileged who dont have to work because mommy/daddy/ grandparents/spouse supply them with money to lay about. Or they involve themselves in nefarious schemes so they can drift about. That has nothing to do with the effectiveness, hard work, of the majority of any generation, including those with trust funds who do excellent and good works in the world and are not layabouts. In fact, those who work pay for those government programs that support some who choose not to plow through with everything they’ve got, and some who cannot for reasons of mental health and physical health.

    I loathe the nonsense about naming made up ‘generations’ re groups of children born in certain years.

    Boomer, really? Named for sudden surge in conceptions? Really,that’s a worthy name? Let’s talk then about the other ‘baby booms’ across the entire world, say in WWII, where african american, ‘white’ and other ethnic and racial groups’ babies were conceived in foreign countries, and utterly left abandoned there, not fed, not supported, not cared for ever again.

    Let’s talk about the ‘other baby booms’… the african american japanese children, the african american vietnamese children, the ‘white’ vietnamese children, the ‘white’ cambodian children… who were conceived and left behind and have lived their lives shunned.

    If we’re going to talk about faux ‘generations’ like theyre some floating continent of the newest reviled, then what shall we call the literally millions of babies made and abandoned during those very same ‘generations’ years on earth, what do we call the millions of abandoned? If youre going to name generations after the surge of conceptions, what about those left completely stranded? Do they have no name, are not worthy of one? Ought we pretend they have no influence, that they are mere ghost children? They are real. And Alive. And in need.

    Calling individuals by a group name, then reviling that ‘name’, is what dictators do to sow opprobrium between and amongst peoples. Really? Really really? we should follow THAT? No way. Really no way. Really Really.

  • Bob Munck

    Hey, there in the upper left corner of the picture! Just to the right of the guy smoking the funny cigarette! That’s me!!

    OK, I’m not a Boomer, I was born seven months too early. But straddling the generations as I do, I can tell you exactly how the Baby Boomers are different: My high school class (1963) had 320 people in it; the next class, ’64, from the same geographic area, had 650 people in it.

    That’s it. That’s the entirety of how they’re different. THERE WERE MORE OF THEM.

    I would suggest that a much more significant generational divide is determined by where you were in your education when Sputnik 1 went up. I was in seventh grade; Sputnik triggered major changes in my secondary education. (Not necessarily good changes; the New Math fiasco springs to mind.) Suddenly, and for just a couple of decades, good education was important. Then one of the political parties realized they could get more votes from ignorant people, and that golden age ended.

    • JSpencer

      “Then one of the political parties realized they could get more votes from ignorant people, and that golden age ended.”

      Nailed it Bob. When you find a way to retain power by enabling idiots and fools, then you’ve got it made, but as you say, that’s the end of any golden age. The GOP has been teaching people that ignorance is something to be proud of. We’ve all been paying the price for that, regardless of generation.

      • dduck

        🙂 “It must be lonely up on Mount Olympus”

        • Bob Munck

          lonely up on Mount Olympus

          Are you kidding? Twelve gods and goddesses, nine muses, the titans and their entourages, the daemones, the nymphs, the giants; it’s like freaking Times Square up here. Plus the wonderful 300mbps WiFi, the taco trucks, the single-payer health insurance…

          • The Ohioan

            *****

          • dduck

            See the 🙂 ?
            Veritas-not.

          • Bob Munck

            See the ? ?

            I’ve wondered about the little orange circles in your posts. They seem to have black dots here and there inside them, but not anything recognizable.

          • SteveK

            You got that right Bob Mt Olympus would be a great place to be but you left out The Three Graces.

            Euphrosyne’s my favorite… The one I’d spend most my time with.

      • SteveK

        The GOP has been teaching people that ignorance is something to be proud of. We’ve all been paying the price for that, regardless of generation.

        Bingo Joe, you nailed it too!

        • dduck

          More bovine excrement (bullshitas)

        • JSpencer

          It’s a truly unfortunate situation Steve, and it gives me no pleasure to point it out. I fear for my country at this point, less because of demagogues (who have always been around) than because of the growing numbers of people who are now willing to reflexively and blindly follow and/or run interference for them. It is a parade of ignorance and hate that is taking a steady toll and isn’t showing many signs of stopping. I would be thrilled to discover my assessment is wrong. Time will tell.

