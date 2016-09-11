From the Commander in Chief in Washington, D.C. to our troops stationed worldwide including those still in harm’s way in Afghanistan, military and defense personnel paused to remember and render honors to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 15 years ago.

President Barack Obama speaks during an observance ceremony at the Pentagon honoring the memory of those killed 15 years ago in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Sept. 11, 2016. DoD photo by EJ Hersom

Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, observe a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, Sept. 11, 2016. DoD photo by Air Force Tech.Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work; Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Michael L. Rhodes, the Defense Department’s director of administration and management, honor the flag during a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 9, 2016, to mark the 15th anniversary of 9/11. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

Service members, emergency services units and local citizens take part in a memorial ceremony at Victory Arch in Newport News to honor those lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Pankau

Lt. Cmdr. Robert Ward and Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Justin Olson prepare to raise the flag during morning colors at Naval Support Activity Orlando. Following colors, Army, Marine Corps and Navy military and civilian personnel participated in a September 11th remembrance ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Doug Schaub)

Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Brent Trickel, right, and Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski carry the wreath during the base 9/11 remembrance ceremony. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ramon Go

Service members and civilians gather for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 11, 2016. The ceremony included a joint service honor guard to pay tribute to those who lost their lives 15 years ago. Air Force photo by Capt. Korey Fratini

Lead photo: Sunrise at the Pentagon prior to a ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. (See photo and story below) In 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial opened adjacent to the site, located on Boundary Channel Drive in Arlington, Va., and commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Damon J. Moritz)

Military service members salute as fire and rescue workers unfurl a huge American flag over the side of the damaged Pentagon, Sept. 12, 2001, during rescue and recovery efforts following the previous day’s terrorist attack. At about 9:40 a.m. local time, a hijacked commercial airliner, originating from Washington’s Dulles airport, was flown into the Pentagon’s western side. In his weekly address to the nation issued Sept. 10, 2016, President Barack Obama recalled the 9/11 attacks that struck the United States 15 years ago. He urged all Americans to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks that targeted the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon, and another airliner that crashed into a Pennsylvania field. He also called on citizens to salute the efforts of the firemen, police and other first responders who risked their lives to help others in need that dark day, as well as the U.S. service members, diplomats, and the intelligence, homeland security and law enforcement professionals “who serve, and have given their lives, to help keep us safe.” Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael W. Pendergrass

