David Fitzsimmons, The Arizona Star

Trump Supporters Have One Trait in Common
By John L. Micek

You’ve probably heard all sorts of adjectives attached to supporters of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump.

Blue-collar. White. Poor. Under-educated. Angry.

Some of those undoubtedly apply. But here’s one you probably didn’t see coming: Authoritarian.

That’s the surprise finding of a recent poll by researcher Matthew McWilliams, who sampled the opinions of 1,800 voters nationwide and found a strong authoritarian streak running through The Donald’s fanbase.

Writing in Politico Magazine last week, McWilliams said the poll, conducted in conjunction with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, revealed that “two variables” had an important impact on a Republican voter’s choice of candidate, “Authoritarianism, followed by fear of terrorism.”

So maybe it’s no surprise that The Donald, who wants generals who will “kick the hell out of ISIS,” plans to build the Greatest Great Wall you’ve ever seen and will make Americans so tired of winning that they’ll beg for the occasional defeat, has leapfrogged to the front of the pack?

Trump also took the support of 39 percent of independents who fancy themselves authoritarian, and, interestingly, 17 percent of self-identified Democrats with an authoritarian streak as well, the poll found.

And that means there could be some general election crossover.

All told, Trump wins the support of 43 percent of GOP primary voters who self-identify as “strong authoritarians,” the poll found, and 37 percent of self-identified “authoritarians.”

To be sure, these are uncertain times and there are plenty of things going bump in the night around the world to unnerve Americans.

A majority of self-identified GOP authoritarians, McWilliams noted, supported Trump’s proposals to deport 11 million illegal immigrants, to bar Muslims from entering the country and to shutter mosques.

“While its causes are still debated, the political behavior of authoritarians is not. Authoritarians obey,” McWilliams wrote. “They rally to and follow strong leaders. And they respond aggressively to outsiders, especially when they feel threatened.”

So fine.

Let’s accept for a moment that some Republican voters are willing to abandon their long-cherished beliefs about self-reliance and American independence to let a strong-man lead them.

Can Trump actually carry through on his promises, which often seem half-baked or imagined somewhere in that distance between the door of his limousine and the steps leading to the stage?

Even a cursory inspection suggests he cannot.

Barring Muslims from entering the United States would require pernicious religious profiling that runs counter to our deepest held values as a nation.

Forcing Mexico to pay for a border wall (which would necessarily run through private property that would have to be seized or bought from American citizens) would almost definitely touch off a trade war with one of America’s closest partners.

It further ignores the fact that more Mexicans are now leaving the United States than are coming in.

And his claims that he can rescue American jobs that have been off-shored to China and elsewhere have already been ruled completely implausible.

But none of that seems to matter – at least to Republicans nationwide who are packing Trump’s rallies in such key early states as New Hampshire.

Trump pulled ahead of Republican rival Ted Cruz in a new Fox News poll, but he’s not leaving anything to chance. In a more conventional campaign, Cruz, the consummate insider-posing-as-outsider, would likely become the GOP’s unlikely standard-bearer.

But as has been widely remarked both here and elsewhere, this is far from a conventional campaign.

Trump, on the right, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, on the left, have tapped a vein of voter anger and resentment that’s unparalleled in recent memory.

With Sanders’ vows to break up the big banks and to create a cradle-to-grave welfare state, his campaign promises also have a whiff of authoritarianism about them.

Sanders’ cranky uncle persona stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s bravado and bluster. But they’re both channeling the same spirit.

And it can’t be ignored or dismissed out of hand.

© Copyright 2016 John L. Micek, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

An award-winning political journalist, Micek is the Opinion Editor and Political Columnist for PennLive/The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pa. Readers may follow him on Twitter @ByJohnLMicek and email him at [email protected]

  • The Ohioan

    Maybe I haven’t been listening closely enough, but I fail to see how raising everyone’s taxes to pay for everyone’s health care and state college expenses can be considered welfare. If that is so, everyone’s taxes for schools, roads, and utilities would also be considered welfare.

    As far as breaking up the big banks, I’d consider that a revolutionary bottom up solution to overwhelming abuse of authority through financial manipulation.

    I’ll give you the “cranky uncle persona”. But he’s not nearly as cranky as his supporters are – I guarantee it.

    • Well, to be fair, I am no longer cranky. I left that station and got onto the laugh like hell rather than cringe train months ago.

    • Slamfu

      I fail to see how raising everyone’s taxes to pay for everyone’s health care and state college expenses can be considered welfare. If that is so, everyone’s taxes for schools, roads, and utilities would also be considered welfare.

      It’s not, but that is the narrative that the GOP has been peddling for decades now. All stems from one of their foundation talking point principles, that govt is bad and anything the govt does is a waste of money. That an entire political party has enshrined that as dogma has been very destructive to this country. Even the Democrats seem to have largely bought into the idea judging by the way so many of them run from what they used to defend, and it’s been killing them as a party everywhere but running for the White House. The fact is that govt does more good than anything else we have going in this country, and we were at our strongest and most prosperous as a nation when govt was it’s most active, the New Deal and beyond.

      The idea that we should be skimping on education and infrastructure is like saying a farmer needs to cut back on planting and tilling the earth, and expect his crops not to be a mess that year. The idea is that there is a public good, public needs, and most of them are in fact not met, will never be met, by a private sector left to it’s own devices. You want proof go look at the various libertarian paradises around the world that have such a system, intentional or not. They are all either impoverished, lawless, run by warlords, have no infrastructure, or some combination of these things.

      There is such a thing as social costs, social needs that service the public welfare, and only the govt can effectively provide for such things. Instead of being ignored or denigrated, people need to understand the importance of them and how we can best manage our resources to provide them.

      • Brownies girl

        “There is such a thing as social costs, social needs that service the public welfare, and only the govt can effectively provide for such things.”

        Thank you for writing this, Slam — it’s perfect! For myself, I couldn’t agree more!

      • You are speaking as Yankeedom and Left Coast people speak. (I am one of those, btw). In other parts of the country there are other nations and other beliefs. In the Deep South the belief is that they should make sure that their “betters” run things, as they will run them best. In Appalacia/Hillbilly country smaller government is crucial, but make damned sure that the elite are not the only ones in office (think Davy Crocket). In the Mountain West they believe that they are rugged individualists. The federal government (and much of the state governments) should just leave them alone and let them get on with their lives. Ironically, these people do not seem to realize that w/o the infrastructure that is kept up by Yankeedom and New Netherlands, they would be unable to support their population due to lack of resources.

        The list goes on, but I hope that you get the idea. That government “Of the people, by the people, for the people” can always do some good is NOT a fully American idea. It is an idea of some of the nations in the country, but other nations shun the idea.

        • SteveK

          Well said Robert. It’s funny (not ‘haha’ funny) that when you take a close look at the numbers it’s the Red “Deep South” states and the Red “rugged individualists” states that are most dependent on assistance from the Federal Government… The very government (and government assistance) they pretend to despise.

          2015’s States Most & Least Dependent on the Federal Government

          Source: WalletHub
        • Slamfu

          Yes, but as you mentioned, they are wrong. Whether they realize it or not, or admit it or not, their entire way of life is protected and underpinned by the govt’s ability to manage social needs of all those kingdoms that fall under it’s sphere. Them being ignorant of it doesn’t change the fact they need it just like everyone else.

      • SteveK

        Thanks Slamfu. +1

  • Slamfu

    I find it odd that authoritarian is an adjective the author seems to think would come as a surprise. Authoritarian is exactly the word I’ve associated with Trump supporters since the summer. They tend to come in two flavors, leader and follower, and the followers are pretty scary. There is the classic study on “Right Wing Authoritarianism” that seems to outline in detail the type of behavior exhibited by Trump and his supporters. Btw, that is a tragic name for that because the usage of Right Wing in that title doesn’t mean what it means in politics, but is such a specific term that there is no way to avoid the confusion that title generates. A very poor choice of words for it, but there it is.

    Anyways, long story short, authoritarian mindsets, followers, and leaders come on both sides of the political spectrum, and are scary as hell. Trump’s campaign is a near textbook example of it.

    • It’s not a surprise — see the work that Lakoff et al have done since, umm, the 80s.

      Metaphors We Live By (with Mark Johnson) University of Chicago Press. 1980.
      Moral Politics. University of Chicago Press. 1996; second edition 2002.
      Don’t Think of an Elephant! 2004.
      The Little Blue Book: The Essential Guide to Thinking and Talking Democratic. 2012. Simon and Schuster

  • Sal Monela

    “Forcing Mexico to pay for a border wall (which would necessarily run through private property that would have to be seized or bought from American citizens) would almost definitely touch off a trade war with one of America’s closest partners.” Much more than a trade war is at stake here. Trump goes to the Mexican president and says “I have a deal for you. I am going to give back to you 6 million of your citizens who came here illegally and in return you are going to give me $300 billion to build a wall on our common border.” After the Mexican President stops laughing, he will very politely tell President Trump to go and perform an unnatural act on himself and walk out.
    What could we possibly offer Mexico that would cause them to spend such an enormous sum of money to solve an American problem? Particularly in light of the fact that “President Trump” just added 6 million people to Mexico’s unemployed population? The country may be a basket case but it’s population still has pride. Any Mexican politician who even considered accepting this absurd demand, would immediately be out of a job and probably wind up disgraced and in Jail. The only way Trump could enforce this is to invade Mexico and I don’t think Americans are up for a war of blatant aggression.
    Compared to Trump, the Republican Candidates last night sounded like a group of rocket scientists on this issue.

    • I called it first! I had already said (in this forum) that Trump wants us to go to war with Mexico!

      • Sal Monela

        Yes you did! I give you full credit.

    • Slamfu

      The fact Trump made that absurd claim and his numbers went up had warning bells going off in my head. Then I remembered that the GOP only makes up 26% of voters, that he had less than a third of that, and decided ok, that’s only like 9% or less of voters dumb enough to swallow that insanity. Still, a lot more than I would have expected. Still, scary.

  • Trump might get the support of authoritarians, but when Political Compass ranked the candidates, all the Republican candidates fall firmly in the authoritarian right portion of their chart. Hillary Clinton is also with them, although slightly more moderate.

    See the table with several of the current candidates here

