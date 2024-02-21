You’re The Worst (Column, Cartoon and Video)

President Biden’s signature accomplishment which ranks him in the top third of our nation’s best presidents is his ouster of our worst president (sic). Sure, the Infrastructure bill, distribution of vaccines against COVID, and leading an international coalition against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine are all great accomplishments, but defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 election and removing the threat he posed and the disaster he was saved our country. Now, President Biden needs to save us from Trump again.

Shortly after Trump left office, unwillingly I should add, historians ranked him as the fourth worst president (sic). I wrote about it with dismay. In 2021, historians for C-SPAN ranked James Buchanan the worst, then Andrew Johnson, and then Franklin Pierce, all before Trump. I disagreed because no matter how horrible those three guys were, none of them incited an insurrection against their nation while refusing to leave office peacefully. But time changes our perspective of presidents and historians have changed their rankings over the years and finally, they agree that Donald Trump is the worst of the worst.

A new poll of historians came out over Presidents’ Day weekend and it put Donald Trump where he belongs, dead last. The historians put President Biden in 14th place which should be a bonus burn on Trumpers. As Nelson Munzt would say, Ha-ha!

The two college professors who conducted the survey, Justin Vaughn and Brandon Rottinghaus, wrote, “Biden’s most important achievements may be that he rescued the presidency from Trump, resumed a more traditional style of presidential leadership, and is gearing up to keep the office out of his predecessor’s hands this fall.”

Trump and his supporters will probably scream the poll was conducted by a bunch of liberal-biased Poindexters, but even the Republican historians ranked him last. The fact is, Donald Trump wasn’t just a very bad president (sic), he was the worst. Donald Trump was such a bad president (sic) that I am unable to refer to Trump as president (sic) without writing “sic.”

Trump supporters, and Trump himself, love to say he was the best president (sic) but as with most things they say, that’s a lie. You truly have to be a delusional cultist to believe Donald Trump was a good president (sic) after the disaster that was his administration. It’s a testament to the stupidity or forgetfulness of this nation that voters are even considering returning him to the White House (sic).

I could write a list of everything Trump did that made him the worst president (sic), but it’s 4 p.m. and I’d like to eat dinner eventually (I’ve only had a banana and a generic pop-tart). So let me just remind you that he’s racist, stupid, attacked people out of petty narcissism, never understood that US consumers pay tariffs, attacked our allies while coddling fascist dictators, left office with the highest unemployment rate of any president (sic) since Hoover, used the office to enrich himself because he’s corrupt, told over 30,000 lies during his tenure, and botched the COVID pandemic. Donald Trump played down a pandemic that was killing tens of thousands of Americans and he lied and treated it like an inconvenience to him personally. Donald Trump is a stupid racist a—–e.

We’ve had racist a——s as president (sic) before, but even those aren’t as bad as Trump. When they hang Trump’s portrait in the White House, it needs to be placed in a closet in the basement where they keep the bug spray and toilet cleaner.

Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson rounded out the top five, which they usually do. None of these men were perfect, but each of them was great in his own way. Think of how Lincoln faced the challenge of the Civil War, preserved the Union, and freed the slaves. Think of how FDR faced the challenges of the Great Depression and World War II and defeated fascism. Then think of how Trump was challenged by COVID. After all the stupid crap Trump did, he was presented with an opportunity for greatness. Instead, he told us to cure COVID by ingesting bleach. He was so stupid, he caught COVID by ignoring his own administration’s health protocols and guidelines.

Lincoln fought back against racists. FDR fought back against fascists. Donald Trump embraced both. Trump took Putin’s side over our own intelligence agencies and defended Nazis.

President Biden, for now, is our 14th-best president because of things like calling out Vladimir Putin for murdering Alexie Navalny. It took Trump three days to even mention Navalny and when he did, he misspelled his name and didn’t mention Putin. Trump spent more time after the murder talking about his trials and his new $399 limited-edition ugly sneakers. Donald Trump only referred to Navalny to refer to his own prosecutions. Trump only mentioned Navalny to make it about himself.

Even today, Donald Trump is promising to be a bad president (sic) in his second term (sic) if we’re stupid enough to give it to him. He’s hawking shoes, promising to be a dictator and to go after his enemies, and quoting Hitler.

What scares me most is that Trump may not always be our worst president (sic), because if he is returned to the White House (sic), he will destroy our democracy and set the precedent for an even bigger a—–e in the future.

Trump will never be better than the 44 presidents before him. The only way Trump won’t be ranked last in the future is if someone worse comes along.

