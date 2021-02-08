You get a Zamboni! You get a Zamboni! You all get a Zamboni!

Did you know that a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis is an off-road vehicle?

No? Well, neither did I until the morning of 08 February 2021 when I deliberately took my 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis off-road. It was either do that or hit another car that was out of control.

A Slip ‘N Slide is fun, but I prefer not to go Wham-O into another person’s vehicle, which I would have if I hadn’t deliberately steered toward the grass along side of the highway that I was on.

Or should I call it a skateway? My car slid on ice more than Dorothy Hamill did in the Ice Capades.

It was then that I wanted to trade my car in for a Zamboni.

Surely, you, too, have had one of those moments when you wished that you were driving a Zamboni.

Why a Zamboni? Because the vehicle is made to be driven on ice, duh!

Anyway, do you the TMV reader have a story about a time when you drove on a skating rink that feigned being a road?

If you do, then please present it in this post’s comments section.

If enough TMV readers present ice-road stories, then perhaps we can convince Oprah Winfrey to give us all Zambonis.

By the way, did you know that a Zamboni is made to pick up broken teeth?