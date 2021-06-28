“You can’t f—ing talk to me like that!” Trump said: new revelations and statements confirm belief Trump governed with anger, rage, delusions and lies

Meanwhile, Trump has gone ballistic over reveleations about what Barr and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellfelt about his claims.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Barr amid reports that the former attorney general referred to claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 general election as “bullshit.”

Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden but has continued to foster doubt among his base by repeating the baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, despite a complete lack of reputable evidence.

“It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed,” Trump wrote in a statement out Monday morning. “He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t.”

What got Trump so angry about Barr? The Atlantic published a preview of Betrayal, from ABC’s Jon Karl, which delves into how Trump and Barr’s relationship deteriorated in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“He had expected Trump to lose and therefore was not surprised by the outcome,” Karl wrote. “He also knew that at some point, Trump was going to confront him about the allegations, and he wanted to be able to say that he had looked into them and that they were unfounded.”

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” said Barr. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

Trump also reportedly raged at his attorney general, asking, “How the fuck could you do this to me? Why did you say it?” — in reference to an interview Barr gave to the AP in December that dismissed the claims of election fraud.

Trump also took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly encouraged Barr to speak publicly to dismiss the former president’s claims of election fraud. “Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff,” Trump said.