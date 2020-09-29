The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Democracy / Yes, the Reichstag is on fire, but the American people have water to put it out

Yes, the Reichstag is on fire, but the American people have water to put it out

by Leave a Comment

Part of a life well-lived, I’ve come to realize, is hanging on to an old quote from a mentor or family member that over time has taken on much deeper meaning than when it was uttered to you as a clueless 16-year-old. For me, it’s the oxymoron that my high school football coach, Rob Pickert, used to teach how a defensive end must rush a quarterback — “with reckless abandon, but under control.” Over the next 45 years I’d see that’s the right way to tackle a lot of problems … including a vainglorious wannabe dictator poised to end U.S. democracy.My thoughts on President Donald Trump’s open contem…

Read More