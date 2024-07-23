YES, DONALD THERE IS A GOD

A God who wants fairness. And decency. And honesty. And opportunity for all people.

A God who abhors Hate.

A God who doesn’t want to be used for political purposes. A God who recognizes people of all religions. A God who is not a white Christian God exclusively.

A God who wants justice for people who commit crimes. People who lie. And cheat. And rape. And are destructive at the expense of anyone who gets in their way.

A God who doesn’t look kindly at those who take undo advantage of those who have provided them with appropriate products and services.

A God who wants those who are dishonest to get punished accordingly. A God who doesn’t want someone through gimmickry to avoid appropriate punishment.

Donald, this God helped you. You survived by inches. You claimed God was with you.

Do not misinterpret God’s actions.

God has been watching you and wants you to understand all the misdeeds you have been engaged in.

This God wants contrition from you. Who knows? This God has given you the will to be able to experience it.

This God wants you to have wisdom. And knowledge.

Let’s begin. Something completely unexpected happened. A woman of color became your prime competition for the Presidency.

It was as if it were a gift from Heaven. She was so magnetic it’s no wonder you didn’t run for the hills. Your name calling is not going to work. Your lack of information is going to shine like a beam focusing on it. God works in strange ways.

Deflection doesn’t do it. In a little over a month, you’ll have a major decision. A commitment to debate the Democratic candidate for President. Sweaty palms time. Should I? Or Shouldn’t I?

To give you a heads up, can you name one extreme right wing person you claim is decent?

Were you really Number One at Wharton?

How many times have you lied as President?

Do you have to mislead to gain traction?

Why is hurting people so important?

Would you trust someone who lies like you do?

What is the impression of the person you see in the mirror?

Are all the women who say you groped them lying?

What is your feeling about the business people who were forced into bankruptcy or close to it as a result of your lack of payment for their services?

There will be scores more of these kinds of questions coming. Transparency will be critical.

You’re on your own. The almighty is handing you the ball. Will you run with it?

Kamala Harris will be watching. Ready to hold your feet to the fire. Ouch.