Yang holds commanding lead in NYC mayor’s race: new poll

NEW YORK – Andrew Yang commands a double-digit lead in the Democrat primary for New York mayor, with his closest rivals, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Comptroller Scott Stringer, trailing by more than 10 percentage points each, a new poll released early Wednesday morning revealed. Yang, an entrepreneur, would win 28% of total votes, with Adams projected to win 17% and Stringer getting 13%, according to the poll conducted by Core Decision Analytics. Shaun Donovan and Maya Wiley would get 8% of the vote each, while Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire and Dianne Morales scored just 2% apiece….

