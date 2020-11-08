Would Donald Trump like some cheese to go with his whine?

For someone who used to star in his own reality television show, Donald Trump appears not to be able to cope with the political reality that is illustrated by the following image:

Trump acts like Cutler Beckett at the end of the film Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End:

Granted, on 04 November 2020, it was not obvious who would win. The wait for the election’s final results was enough to make Americans go on a collective bender.

Trump’s refusal to concede (thus far) is pathetic. Only time will tell if he acts like Lonesome Rhodes at the end of the 1957 film A Face in the Crowd.







At least now Biden’s supporters can regain sobriety and let their livers heal, although some will probably have the mother of hangovers.

By the way, I wish to state for the record that I voted for Biden. In fact I voted a strait-party ticket for all Democrats. That is a first for me. Indeed, I have never before voted for a Democrat for federal office, although I have previously voted for Democrats for state and local offices.

I will not go so far as to claim that all Republicans are corrupt. Plenty of registered Republicans are usually-decent people who have bought into falsehoods promoted by modern-day Pharisees.