WORLD REACTS TO GRAPHIC REPORTS OF RUSSIAN ATROCITIES IN UKRAINE (SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP)

As Vladimir Putin’s poll numbers zoom sky high in Russia in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, his name is now being mention in the same breath as Adolph Hitler and ISIS amid graphic reports of Russian army atrocities in Ukraine.

The outrage — and revulsion — is widespread. Human Rights Watch reports “Summary Executions, Other Grave Abuses by Russian Forces.” Other reports are of mass graves, children being murdered, all men from 16-60 in one town butchered by Russian troops, citizens found shot with their arms tied behind them on roadsides and shot and killed women run over by tanks.

News report sum it up — but no where are developments and reaction to them more dramatic than on Twitter. Here’s a sample. WARNING: some contain graphic photos.

Many dogs were killed by the #RussianArmy during the occupation of #Ukraine. Including those who presented no danger. One here seems burnt right on the street. #PutinIsAButcher #StandWithUkraine #RussianWarCrimesInUkraine #DogsOfUkraine pic.twitter.com/rXjm5Yuvcr — olexander scherba?? (@olex_scherba) April 3, 2022

“The worst was in the basement of the dacha. ‘We found 18 bodies in there,’ he said. ‘They had been torturing people. Some of them had their ears cut off. Others had teeth pulled out. There were kids like 14, 16 years old, some adults.’” https://t.co/dxfINEmLXz — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 3, 2022

This is #Bucha. The outskirt of #Kyiv. Russians were killing people with their hands tied behind their backs and left the bodies near the road. I am shaking. #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/ffzUV8d5xo — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) April 2, 2022

Bucha and Mosul

Russian troops executing Ukrainians the same way ISIS were executing Iraqis. #Ukraine https://t.co/o5f2aP7G4F pic.twitter.com/F12oAigvKJ — Alexander Khrebet/????????? ?????? (@AlexKhrebet) April 3, 2022

Verified photographs of the brutal mass murder of Ukrainian civilians are a reminder that the Russian army is not just seeking to conquer Ukraine, it is seeking to eliminate Ukrainians. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) April 3, 2022

“The worst was in the basement of the dacha. ‘We found 18 bodies in there,’ he said. ‘They had been torturing people. Some of them had their ears cut off. Others had teeth pulled out. There were kids like 14, 16 years old, some adults.’” https://t.co/dxfINEmLXz — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 3, 2022

"Don’t worry. We are here to cleanse you from the dirt.”

For this @hrw report, I've documented grave abuses by Russian soldiers. Cases of unspeakable cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians, including summary executions and sexual violence.https://t.co/Ypzr47kJ9n pic.twitter.com/ofOM9wM0vZ — Yulia Gorbunova (@yuliagorbunova_) April 3, 2022

In #Irpen, the occupiers shot women and girls and then drove tanks over them The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Markushin, said this in an interview pic.twitter.com/PGmcyzQYdV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022

??Zelensky about Russia's war crimes in Ukraine: "Concentrated evil has come to our land. Murderers, butchers, rapists, looters, who call themselves an army and who only deserve to die after what they have done," Zelensky said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2022

DO YOU NOW GET IT WHY UKRAINE NEEDS ALL WEAPONS THE WORLD CAN GIVE? pic.twitter.com/8Fu9JGMxK0 — Illia Ponomarenko ?? (@IAPonomarenko) April 2, 2022

My friend is writing: "My husband's friend, a doctor from Zaporizhzhia, says a group of girls from Mariupol was admitted to their hospital. The oldest one is 10 years old. They have recto-vaginal tears." https://t.co/3vA7wDqU1X — Olga Rudenko (@olya_rudenko) April 2, 2022

??Zelensky reacts to photos of civilians killed by Russians in Bucha: "Mothers of Russian soldiers should see that. See what bastards you've raised. Murderers, looters, butchers." Photo: AFP via Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/Ae4CNCZicV — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2022

The Ukrainian Muslim battalion "Crimea" has found corpses of civilians near Motyzhyn in Kyiv Oblast who were shot.

According to preliminary information, it is the family of village head Olha Sukhenko who was abducted on 23 March. Official info to followhttps://t.co/irZl1QHW6O pic.twitter.com/ab3GMPeG60 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 2, 2022

The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Vladimir Putin. "Putin is a war criminal," Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2022

Rape is a weapon of war. Though we don’t yet know the full extent of its use in #Ukraine it’s already clear it was part of ?? arsenal. Women raped in front of their kids, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation. Rape is a war crime. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) April 3, 2022

This is what Trump considered strength. This is the work of the man Pompeo called “savvy.” This is what Tucker Carlson was rooting for. https://t.co/xbV8oYPfXc — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 3, 2022

Russia leaves a trail of atrocities against civilians as it retreats from Kyiv region. *UK official: "It defies belief that in Europe in the 21st Century that these sort of acts could be committed."https://t.co/eLtBPQ04OV — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 3, 2022

A haunting image of a woman killed by Russians in Irpin. Keys of her house next to her body, with the EU flag on a keychain https://t.co/L070jjm0Iv — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 3, 2022

We now know that in territories even briefly occupied by Russian troops there was rape, looting, random killings, assaults on schools and hospitals. This is what the Red Army did in central Europe in 1944-45, and apparently nothing has changed. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) April 3, 2022

Mass grave in #Bucha, where apparently 280 people are buried. It appeared because Russians occupied the area around cemetery and morgue, locals say. There were so many bodies and they needed to be buried somewhere. Two rows: one for Russians, the other Ukrainian civilians. pic.twitter.com/P36kJa4A02 — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) April 3, 2022

Dead civilians are seen on the sidelines of highway 20km from Kyiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. Under the blanket 4 or 5 dead naked women whom tried to be burned on the roadside. pic.twitter.com/5kWVTh8avm — Mikhail Palinchak (@mpalinchak) April 2, 2022

It feels like Russia’s war crimes in Bucha are going to be a major turning point in how far the West is willing to go to help Ukraine. The condemnation has been immediate, and almost universal. This is a Srebrenica moment, and it won’t be the last if Putin isn’t stopped. — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) April 3, 2022

Now that the Russians have committed mass murder, how do NATO and the EU truly resume normal trade relations with a war criminal? Biden was right. Putin can’t remain. And we can’t life the sanctions until he’s gone. (Doesn’t mean we take him out.) — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) April 3, 2022

After exposing the atrocities committed by?? in?? every single country, that will now hesitate to impose an embargo on energy from??is a DIRECT SPONSOR of the genocide of the??people. Each barrel of oil, ton of coal from??, is now soaked in the?of those, who were eradicated by?? — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) April 3, 2022

“I've always felt fine about Putin, I think that he's a strong leader, he's a powerful leader.” —Trump https://t.co/FRUaZonBYC — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 3, 2022

russia brought mobile crematoria, 45k body bags, and new instructions on digging mass graves to a conflict they thought they'd win essentially without casualties. that does not raise questions about what they intended to do once they took ukrainian territory. it answers them. — alien vs. redditor (@Theophite) April 3, 2022

With Russia’s retreat comes mounting evidence of systematic war crimes committed by Russia, including summary execution of civilians, repeated rapes, and “un­speak­able, de­lib­er­ate cru­elty and vi­o­lence against Ukrain­ian civil­ians”. ?@WSJ? https://t.co/ugDkBNjI0c — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 3, 2022

?? Michel: EU will help prosecute Russia for 'Bucha Massacre.' European Council President Charles Michel said he was “shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by the Russian army” in the town of Bucha and other locations in Kyiv Oblast, promising further sanctions. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2022

How can Ukraine’s government continue any talks with Putin’s Terrorist regime now?

1. Putin has proven Any agreement with him meaningless.

2. Putin compares with Hitler and Idi Amin as a global terrorist.

3. He denies Ukraine’s right to exist. — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) April 3, 2022

If Putin's goal was to cement his grip on power by making Russia hated for decades to come, well, congratulations, I guess. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 2, 2022

#NeverAgain needs to mean something. We need to find a way to stop the Russians committing atrocities in #Ukraine We can’t stand idly by. It’s unbearable. — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) April 3, 2022

Putin is both Stalin and Hitler. And this is the second Holdomor. But this time Ukrainians fight back. https://t.co/2dWcqApExo — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) April 3, 2022

“But it is one thing to kill civilians with bombs and missiles. It is another to kill them with bullets to the back of the head. This is a different level of evil — the kind of organized atrocity that Europe has not seen since the Srebrenica massacre..” https://t.co/T3yJ6zVxwY — Douglas J. Monroe (@DouglasJMonroe2) April 3, 2022

Just fucking image how many people they have executed in Mariupol. In my Volnovakha, and all those cities and towns Russia razed to the ground.

One giant insane bloodbath, WWII-scale, for the sake of sick fantasies of “denazification” leaving thousands of dead bodies behind. — Illia Ponomarenko ?? (@IAPonomarenko) April 2, 2022

I look at the photographs of dead bodies of Ukrainians killed by Russians in the towns in the Kyiv region which were freed, and it’s hell. Absolute hell. They killed hundreds of civilians there, just for no reason. — katerina sergatskova (@KSergatskova) April 2, 2022

Up: Jewish residents of Iasi, Romania, murdered by the Nazi allies in June 1941. Killed because they were Jewish. Bottom: Residents of Bucha, Ukraine, murdered by Russian soldiers in March 2022. Killed because they were Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/C31ZpJ2ryR — Olga Rudenko (@olya_rudenko) April 3, 2022

Evidence of Russian war crimes mounts along with global outrage https://t.co/DqWYwXLegw pic.twitter.com/Gt9batylgo — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2022

Russia's embassies in Latvia, Oman and Slovenia have reposted a Czech Foreign Ministry statement urging Russian diplomats to resign on moral grounds — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 3, 2022

“That we have so many Americans who have been totally misled…should strike fear into those of us who see his buffoonery as not only a serious threat to this democracy but to the stability of the world. This is not ending well for this country…”https://t.co/QDc4TgVBEE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 3, 2022

Photo 187868541 / Bloodbath © Bunditz | Dreamstime.com