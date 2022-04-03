" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / WORLD REACTS TO GRAPHIC REPORTS OF RUSSIAN ATROCITIES IN UKRAINE (SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP)

WORLD REACTS TO GRAPHIC REPORTS OF RUSSIAN ATROCITIES IN UKRAINE (SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP)

by Leave a Comment

As Vladimir Putin’s poll numbers zoom sky high in Russia in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, his name is now being mention in the same breath as Adolph Hitler and ISIS amid graphic reports of Russian army atrocities in Ukraine.

The outrage — and revulsion — is widespread. Human Rights Watch reports “Summary Executions, Other Grave Abuses by Russian Forces.” Other reports are of mass graves, children being murdered, all men from 16-60 in one town butchered by Russian troops, citizens found shot with their arms tied behind them on roadsides and shot and killed women run over by tanks.

News report sum it up — but no where are developments and reaction to them more dramatic than on Twitter. Here’s a sample. WARNING: some contain graphic photos.

Photo 187868541 / Bloodbath © Bunditz | Dreamstime.com