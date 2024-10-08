WOODWARD: TRUMP SPOKE TO PUTIN AT LEAST 7 TIMES SINCE LEAVING OFFICE

Formal President Donald Trump has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin at least 7 times, Bob Woodward has revealed in his upcoming book “War.” And so Trump breaks another norm: Presidents don’t talk to declared enemies of the United States after U.S. presidents leave office. In addition, Woodward reports that at a time when many Americans could not get Covid tests, Trump secretly sent Putin Covid test machines that Putin could use to test himself.The New York Times:

Former President Donald J. Trump has secretly spoken with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia as many as seven times since leaving office, even as he was pressuring Republicans to block military aid to Ukraine to fight Russian invaders, according to a new book by the journalist Bob Woodward. The book, titled “War” and scheduled to be published next week, describes a scene in early 2024 at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s estate in Florida, when the former president ordered an aide out of his office so he could conduct a phone call with Mr. Putin. The unidentified aide said the two might have spoken a half-dozen other times since Mr. Trump left the White House. The book also reports that Mr. Trump, while still in office early during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, secretly sent Mr. Putin what were then rare Abbott Point of Care test machines for the Russian’s personal use. Mr. Putin, who has been described as particularly anxious about being infected at the time, urged Mr. Trump to not publicly reveal the gesture because it could damage the American president politically. “I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me,” Mr. Putin reportedly told him. The disclosures raise new questions about Mr. Trump’s relationship with Mr. Putin just weeks before an election that will determine whether the former president will reclaim the White House. A copy of the book was obtained by The New York Times. The Washington Post, where Mr. Woodward has worked for more than half a century, and CNN, where he often appears as a commentator, also reported on the book on Tuesday.

The Trump campaign and the Kremlin have denied the charges.

Since leaving office, Mr. Trump has continued to praise Mr. Putin. He called the Russian leader a “genius” when Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022 and since then has refused to say that Ukraine should win the war. He has criticized American aid to Ukraine and leaned on congressional Republicans not to approve more assistance. He has boasted that if he wins he will negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine within 24 hours and do so even before the inauguration. […]Former presidents meet with foreign counterparts after leaving office from time to time. In fact, Mr. Trump has hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and others at Mar-a-Lago. But those meetings were publicly known, and Mr. Trump posed for pictures with his guests. It would be highly unusual for a former president to privately talk with a top American adversary like Mr. Putin without clearing it with the current administration — especially at a time when the United States and Russia are on opposite sides of a war in Europe. Mr. Biden has not spoken with Mr. Putin since the invasion of Ukraine.

at a time most Americans couldn’t get their hands on a COVID test Trump sent some TO PUTIN?!? https://t.co/YEUt0IhWKk pic.twitter.com/N3hfaFi0mC — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 8, 2024

Trump acting as the conduit for Vladimir Putin to dictate US policy toward Ukraine. A revelation like this would have sunk any other campaign until 2016. Now his base will love it, and it'll be forgotten by next week. https://t.co/fXLuqSO0XI — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) October 8, 2024

Putin’s puppet. Just like @HillaryClinton warned us 8 years ago. Now we know Trump has had 7 secret calls with Putin since leaving office and even made sure to give Putin covid tests during the height of the pandemic when Americans couldn’t get them. pic.twitter.com/5fnwAdTKRU — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 8, 2024

.@KamalaHarris on Howard Stern show responds to Bob Woodward reporting that Trump sent COVID tests to Putin: "People in America were struggling to get tests, and this guy is sending them to Russia, to a murderous dictator for his personal use?" "That is just the most recent… — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) October 8, 2024

The news of Trump phone calls with Putin confirms his most consistent foreign policy position of the last decade. Trump admires Putin. Trump seeks to appease Putin. Trump seeks flattery from Putin. None of that serves the security or prosperity of Americans. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 8, 2024

Trump campaign statement on reporting that Trump gave Covid testing machines at the height of the pandemic to Putin for his personal use: pic.twitter.com/TqpwfEJnVk — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 8, 2024

Trump will talk to Putin but not 60 Minutes — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin ?? (@JRubinBlogger) October 8, 2024

In 2020, Trump sent Putin Covid tests and ventilators. Meanwhile in America in 2020… pic.twitter.com/wNNhklGNyx — Mike? (@Antidote4BS) October 8, 2024

What possible business could an out of office US president have to call Vladimir Putin seven times? — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 8, 2024

BREAKING: In 2020 Trump secretly sent Putin COVID-19 Tests and COVID-19 Testing Machines while the US had a severe shortages of both. Trump had multiple secrete phone conversations with Putin in 2021 after leaving the White House.

Dictators are rooting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/uHOK1isRed — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) October 8, 2024

BREAKING: Trump and Putin have had at least SEVEN one on one phone calls since Trump left the presidency. Private citizens are forbidden under the federal Logan Act from engaging in foreign policy undercutting America. So we have 7 new potential violations to investigate. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 8, 2024

If Woodward’s sourcing is true, Trump prioritized the health of Putin over that of you and me during COVID’s early days. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 8, 2024

BREAKING Remember when you couldn't find Covid tests to keep you and your loved ones safe back in 2020? Trump was sending those Covid tests to PUTIN – according to a new book by legendary reporter and author Bob Woodward. TRUMP FIRST, AMERICA LAST – that's his real slogan. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 8, 2024

Of course he calls Putin. He’s a Russian stooge. A patsy. A weak minded simp. A useless idiot. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2024

???MAJOR BREAKING: In a shocking expose, the New York Times has uncovered that Donald Trump has secretly spoken with Vladimir Putin as many as SEVEN times since leaving office. The conversations coincided with Trump pressuring Republicans to block military aid to Ukraine.… pic.twitter.com/4auG5Mfosq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 8, 2024

So now we find out Trump secretly sent Vladimir Putin COVID-19 tests when Americans were having a difficult time getting tests. This man is unfit to serve in any office. — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) October 8, 2024

‘As many as 7 calls between Trump and Putin since Trump left the White House…’ (In which time Putin invaded Ukraine) https://t.co/AszPFpH0U8 — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 8, 2024

He wouldn’t send help to Americans in need after natural disasters unless there were enough MAGA voters in the population. But today we learn at a time when most Americans couldn’t get Covid tests in 2020 he secretly sent PUTIN Covid test machines. https://t.co/BWrfC02cQ8 — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) October 8, 2024

So, let me get this straight, Donald Trump was sitting in Mar-a-Lago on a trove of stolen U.S. national secrets and while there, had Vladimir Putin on speed dial for regular private chats? After he tried to overthrow our government? And Putin is helping his campaign now? And… — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 8, 2024

Trump has been #PutinsPuppet since 1987, so nothing I read about them surprises me pic.twitter.com/xRlZleNW50 — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Kamala Voter ? (@taradublinrocks) October 8, 2024

