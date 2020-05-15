Posted by David Robertson on May 15, 2020 in At TMV, Featured, History, Science & Technology, Women |

Wonder Woman’s Real-Life Ancestors

Wonder Woman may be imaginary, but apparently her ancestors aren’t.

From Smithsonian magazine:

“The Amazon warriors of ancient Greek lore were once considered mythical figures. But in recent years, archaeological work and genetic analysis have identified women buried with weapons, horseback riding equipment and other accoutrements traditionally associated with warriors.”

In December 2019, Russian archaeologists announced the discovery of an ancient tomb in Devitsa, Russia “where four women were buried alongside a slew of battle weapons about 2,500 years ago.”

USA Today reports, “The youngest was a girl researchers estimated was 12 or 13. Two women were 20 to 29 and 25 to 35 years old. The eldest woman was 45 to 50 years old. The average life expectancy for a woman during that time was 30 to 35 years.”

From archaeologist Valerii Guliaev:

“The Amazons are common Scythian phenomenon and only on Middle Don during the last decade our expedition has discovered approximately 11 burials of young armed women. Separate barrows were filled for them and all burial rites which were usually made for men were done for them. However, we come across burials with four Amazons of such different age for the first time.”

From Stanford University historian Adrienne Mayor:

“The real Amazons were long believed to be purely imaginary. They were the mythical warrior women who were the archenemies of the ancient Greeks. Every Greek hero or champion, from Hercules to Theseus and Achilles, had to prove his mettle by fighting a powerful warrior queen.

We know their names: Hippolyta, Antiope, Thessalia. But they were long thought to be just travelers’ tales or products of the Greek storytelling imagination. A lot of scholars still argue that. But archaeology has now proven without a doubt that there really were women fitting the description that the Greeks gave us of Amazons and warrior women.

The Greeks located them in the areas north and east of the Mediterranean on the vast steppes of Eurasia. Archaeologists have been digging up thousands of graves of people called Scythians by the Greeks. They turn out to be people whose women fought, hunted, rode horses, used bows and arrows, just like the men.”

For what it’s worth, do not expect Russian archaeologists to find the Lasso of Truth in an Amazon grave. That’s because the thing is at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ.

Featured Image: “Amazons” oil painting by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein (1751–1829). Image in Public Domain.