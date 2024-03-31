Women of America—Thank You For Being You

Womem of America–Thank You for Being You



by Don Hermann

Columnist

It’s been a tough road with plenty of potholes along the way. Interesting how many roles women have taken to get where they are today.

It’s not that they’ve eliminated some but rather added to their extraordinary list of positions.

Anchor. Wife. Home Maker. Pioneer. Teacher. Professional. Bread Winner. Activist. Not all are applicable but most apply to most of the women. You can see their work related situations are scattered.

Authors TV Personalities Politicians

Artists Judges Police Officers Nurses

Teachers

Lawyers Doctors Volunteers Restaurateurs

Olympic Gold Medalists Professors Athletes

Mothers More Mothers and More Mothers Taxi Drivers

Military People Top Executives at Major Corporations

Owners of Small Businesses Daily Commuters

Fire Fighters EMTs Construction Workers

Social Media Consultants

Women did not take a back seat in the growth and development of our country. That has not changed.

Scores and scores of women over the course of hundreds of years have set the example for today’s women. The torch has been lit and the flame is burning.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Photo 37281290 | Life © Mbolina | Dreamstime.com