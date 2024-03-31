Women of America—Thank You For Being You

Womem of America–Thank You for Being You
by Don Hermann
Columnist
It’s been a tough road with plenty of potholes along the way. Interesting how many roles women have taken to get where they are today.
It’s not that they’ve eliminated some but rather added to their extraordinary list of positions.
Anchor. Wife. Home Maker. Pioneer. Teacher. Professional. Bread Winner. Activist. Not all are applicable but most apply to most of the women. You can see their work related situations are scattered.
Authors TV Personalities Politicians
Artists Judges Police Officers Nurses
Teachers
Lawyers Doctors Volunteers Restaurateurs
Olympic Gold Medalists Professors Athletes
Mothers More Mothers and More Mothers Taxi Drivers
Military People Top Executives at Major Corporations
Owners of Small Businesses Daily Commuters
Fire Fighters EMTs Construction Workers
Social Media Consultants
Women did not take a back seat in the growth and development of our country. That has not changed.
Scores and scores of women over the course of hundreds of years have set the example for today’s women. The torch has been lit and the flame is burning.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
Photo 37281290 | Life © Mbolina | Dreamstime.com