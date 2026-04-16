Woke Pope (Cartoon and Column)

Before Donald Trump posted the ridiculous AI image of him as Jesus healing the sick, he attacked Pope Leo in a lengthy tirade on Truth Social.

Trump wrote, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA.”

Keep in mind, this is a week after he had shared a profanity list post on Easter Sunday, which said, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Trump also wrote, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

Apparently, Trump had just watched something on 60 Minutes about the Catholic Church, and it got him all riled up.

Trump also took credit for Pope Leo, becoming Pope, writing, “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

When Leo was elected last May, Trump called it “such a great honor for our country to have an American pope.” Before the conclave convened last year, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself wearing white papal vestments and a headdress, which the White House then reshared on its official X account.

When MAGAts discover my Facebook page, they crap AI-generated memes all over it, which is exactly what Trump does.

After posting the image of himself as Jesus, Trump deleted it and claimed it was him as a doctor, not Jesus. Who hasn’t had a doctor give them a medical exam while wearing a robe?

JD Vance, who is a Catholic, said on Fox News on Monday that the picture was meant as a joke and that “it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality.” Seriously. Again, Trump does something extremely offensive, even blasphemous, and MAGA World blames people for being offended. And how can any member of the Trump regime talk about morality?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Catholic, and was at a UFC fight with Trump in Miami instead of the failed peace negotiations in Pakistan with JD, a realtor, and an investor, had nothing to say about Trump’s blasphemy.

Steve Bannon said, “It is good in that it gets more of his conservative Catholic base energized. President Trump is smart politically to do this.” Oh, really?

Current polls have Donald Trump at around 40% approval and 57% disapproval. The pope, on the other hand, is currently polling at 57% approval, and he’s not a politician. Trump’s approval is only coming from his base, as the rest of the nation is disgusted with the guy.

I turned on Fox News for a minute yesterday afternoon, and people on that network were saying that the Pope needs to stay out of politics. That’s the same thing a lot of MAGAts are saying at GoComics and on this cartoon today at my Facebook page. But noticed that none of them say that maybe Donald Trump shouldn’t be attacking the Pope or posting images of himself as Jesus. As usual, they blame everyone else.

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