WOKE COWS (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

So now I hear that the crowd always whining about “cancel culture” are locking their sights on Chick-fil-A?

Wait a minute? Chick-fil-A? Are we talking about the same Chick-fil-A that’s given millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ hate groups? Is this the same Chick-fil-A that conservatives circled the wagons around a few years ago after liberals criticized the owners for being haters? Is this the same Chick-fil-A whose sandwiches conservatives bought to post pictures and videos on social media of them eating to “own the libs?” Do you remember that shit? “I just bought a grilled chicken with tomatoes and mmm mmm mmm, it was so tasty. I love me some hater chicken. Take that libs!” That Chick-fil-A? Why are the goons turning on Chick-Fil-A? Did they open one next to a Starbucks inside a Target? Did they start selling Bud Light to go with your waffle fries? No, I’ll tell you why the goons are upset with Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is taking goon fire for creating a diversity, equity, and inclusion policy and hiring an executive to oversee the program. Goons can’t handle recognizing LGBTQ rights or fair treatment for racial or ethnic groups that have been historically underrepresented. Oh my God! Chick-fil-A has gone woke! Noooooooo!

Someone told the goons there’s a new corporate policy on Chick-fil-A’s website detailing the company’s focus on “ensuring equal access,” valuing differences and creating a culture of belonging” under the title, “Committed to being Better at Together.”

Wade Miller, an executive director for Center for Renewing America, a conservative think tank, tweeted that he’s going to stop eating their chicken sandwiches and said, “Everything good must come to an end.”

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who helped Donald Trump try to steal the 2020 election said he was “disappointed.” Two things he hates are woke chicken sandwiches and democracy.

Ian Miles Cheong, a right-wing schmuck who is the Executive Director for the think tank All Things Butthurt tweeted, “Chick-fil-A has gone woke.” Fellow jerk Charlie Kirk of Turning Point, a think tank that promotes the freedom to sieg heil, tweeted the same thing.

Now here’s the weird thing…OK, one of the weird things. Erick McReynolds, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been in that position since 2020. So why are they just now getting butthurt over this? Is it because all MAGAts are slow readers?

I guess if you’re not feeding minorities from a slop bucket then you’ve gone woke. By the way, there’s nothing wrong with being woke. It basically means you know people different from you have to deal with things a lot differently. I don’t believe a white guy like myself can ever fully understand just how difficult it is to navigate daily through this country’s systemic racism, but being woke means I’m aware of it and I’m trying to understand it. As Elvis Costello would ask, what’s so funny ’bout peace, love, and understanding?

For conservatives, everything is wrong with it. Conservatives will tell you racism doesn’t exist in this nation and the only discrimination to be found is against middle age Christian white guys. When will they finally get an even break in this country? MAGAt weasel-goons who listen to Tucker will tell you that white nationalism isn’t a thing. They will tell you that if you open your mind and accept a gay or trans person as a legitimate human being, then you’re “grooming” our children for pedophiles and now we need armed security for public bathrooms.

For right-wingers, being nice to people who don’t look like you is a bad thing. Every single one of these idiots who scream about “woke” can’t tell you what “woke” is. The anti-woke mob is opposed to this nation being a nicer place.

Every business in this nation, even those owned by and operated by racist bastards, should have anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. At the very least, those policies can protect a company from breaking the law. And guess what. Chick-fil-A stopped donating to those hate groups. So guess what, libs. It may be OK to purchase a Chick-fil-A sandwich now although, you may still prefer Popeye’s spicy chicken (sooooo good).

But if you’re still upset at Chick-fil-A, then I think all you weasels should gather in front of your nearest Chick-fil-A and protest.

You should do it this Sunday.

Watch me draw:



Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].