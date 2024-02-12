With theists like these, who needs atheists? That is my response to the theists who are criticizing a particular Super Bowl advertisement.

If you were watching the Super Bowl on 11 February 2024, then you may have watched the ‘He Gets Us’ ad which depicts believers in Jesus washing the feet of people condemned by certain theists.

Over on Twitter, one Super Bowl viewer correctly predicted how those certain theists would respond.

“Brace yourselves for the inevitable outrage from the theobros over the ‘He Gets Us’ ads.” – @MrsEmilyFinch

It did not take long for Mrs. Finch to be proven right.

“The people who made it [the commercial] don’t know Jesus.” – @RettCopple

The negative response shown above is mild compared to other negative responses that were posted on Twitter.

An old adage goes like this: “One can attract more flies with honey than with vinegar.” The creators of the ‘He Gets Us’ ad are using honey, while the ad’s critics insist on using vinegar.

Granted, the effectiveness of that ad may be questionable. Granted, the money used to create and to show that ad could have been used in a better way. Yet, to claim that the ad’s creators don’t know Jesus – or to claim that the ad promotes a false Jesus – is to go beyond the pale.

The critics of the ‘He Gets Us’ ad are doing more to drive people away from Jesus than anything that atheists are doing.