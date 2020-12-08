Wishing All a Joyous and Safe Holiday Season

For more than 20 years the Guardian Angel above has faithfully protected our family and home.

In this time of peril, it is now our family’s duty to (symbolically) protect him to convey our hope that all Americans will in earnest protect themselves, their loved ones and, yes, perfect strangers.

Although it may not be easy, the upcoming holiday season presents a great opportunity for all of us to focus on what really matters: family, friends, love, compassion, generosity.

With all this in mind, early as it may be and clichéd as it may sound, I want to wish all our readers and contributors and their loved ones a Very Merry and safe Christmas and a Very Happy (and safe) New Year.