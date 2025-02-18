Wish You Were Here (Cartoon and Column)

How do you have talks to end the war in Ukraine without Ukraine?

The self-proclaimed greatest negotiator in the world gave away the store to Vladimir Putin before peace talks had even begun. But then again, Trump’s not looking for a fair deal that benefits everyone.

Trump claims he’s looking for a fair deal, but why should we care what Russia gets?

After Russia illegally invaded Ukraine over a bunch of bulls–t, President Joe Biden rallied Europe to Ukraine’s defense. President Biden built unity in defending Ukraine, isolated Russia for being the warmongering bad guy that it is, made a commitment with democratic nations to defend Ukraine by providing supplies of weapons, and even increased the size of NATO by two nations. Donald Trump destroyed that within less than a month.

The Trump administration (sic) has already promised that Ukraine will not be allowed membership in NATO, and we’re not even at the negotiation table yet. Trump will validate Russia’s illegal invasion and agree with Putin’s demands that Ukraine legitimize it too. Trump is also promising that any peacekeeping troops won’t involve American troops.

Where it gets extra sticky is that Trump has agreed with Putin to exclude European nations from these peace talks that start tomorrow in Saudia Arabia, despite part of the deal requiring Europe to provide peacekeeping troops. What’s even stickier is that the president of Ukraine, nor anyone representing Ukraine, has been invited to participate in these talks.

Trump showed his hands three years ago when Russia invaded by saying Putin was a “genius” and “savvy.” Trump’s phone call with Putin last week showed his hands. And not inviting anyone else to participate with him and Putin shows that he favors Putin.

It’s a reminder from his term (sic) when at an international summit, Trump had a confab with Putin without his translator. It was just Trump, Putin, and Putin’s translator. No American official was able to witness this conversation. At the Helsinki Summit, Trump did have a translator with him when he talked to Putin, but Trump took and destroyed his translator’s notes.

Trump has never been a fan of transparency. What did they talk about? During that summit, he took Putin’s side over America’s intelligence agencies. If Trump favors Putin over America, how much does he favor Putin over Zelensky?

Trump will also make sure that Putin gets all the Ukraine land he’s conquered during this illegal war, and maybe more than that. While giving Putin some of Ukraine’s land, Trump is demanding that Ukraine give him a lot of its natural resources.

Trump probably has a beef with Ukraine ever since he got impeached for trying to extort President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said, “Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs. No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, no decisions about Europe without Europe.”

One of Zelensky’s aides said Ukraine has not been invited and, “It is dangerous to speak with enemies before you speak with allies. Ukraine’s position remains unchanged: We need to have a joint position of Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe before any negotiations with Putin.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. envoy Keith Kellog said Ukraine will be at the negotiating table, just not at this negotiating table. They are promising there will be peace negotiating with both nations separately, but, oddly, they’re meeting with Russia first. Even the location, Saudi Arabia, is hostile to democracy and peace.

So they don’t want to have this meeting in Russia or the United States. They’re picking neutral ground where a regime murders its citizens with bone saws. This is the same regime that gave Jared Kushner $2 billion.

