Wine into wafers: Churches get creative on communion amid Covid-19

The idea came to her while she was baking a red wine cake for her son, says the pastor of a congregation in the Franconia area of Germany. The whole time, Julia Kleemann was thinking about how to celebrate communion at the confirmations that were coming up. “I realized it must be possible to bake the wine into the wafers – just like I was doing with my cake,” she recalls.That would mean people wouldn’t have to drink from the chalice at communion any more – a danger amid the pandemic – but could still partake in the rite.In the Protestant Church, believers share bread and wine in Holy Communion…

