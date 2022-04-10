WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

It’s a great time to be a white nationalist terrorist in the United States. The greatest terrorism threat in this nation today comes from white nationalists…you know, racists. The fact Republicans argue about this and deny it’s true tells you a lot about Republicans. The results of the Michigan trial are also revealing.

Despite being the greatest terror threat in this nation, white racist terrorists have almost as good of a chance of escaping prosecution as cops do for shooting unarmed black people. Even Will Smith is receiving more punishment for slapping Chris Rock than these white nationalists are getting for trying to kidnap a governor. It’s easier in this nation to prosecute a black guy for falsely claiming he’s a victim of a hate crime than it is to prosecute white perpetrators of actual hate crimes. And between real hate crimes and fake hate crimes, guess which one Fox News talks the most about.

In 2020, racist militia goons in Michigan planned to kidnap that state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. They were upset over the state’s face mask mandates, social distancing, and closure of businesses. They believed kidnapping her would be a great rallying cry for MAGA and COVID deniers, and maybe even touch off a civil war. They were trying to overthrow the state government, which hate groups would later try with the federal government.

The FBI infiltrated their hate group, the Wolverine Watchmen, which has ties to the racist Boogaloo Boys. During the trial of four racist militia goons involved in the plot, federal prosecutors played audio recordings and displayed encrypted texts of the racist gangsters griping about Covid-19 restrictions, discussing political violence, and debating the best way to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan, which would include exploding a bridge. Some of the debate was over how to take out her security detail. There was also talk of murdering her and conducting a bombing campaign with “cupcakes” across Michigan.

The defense used that evidence as proof the FBI entrapped the racist goons, who started investigating the militia AFTER they had made social media posts about their plans and were informed of the plot by one of the members. How dare the FBI spy on terrorists. It’s the same argument Republicans used against the FBI for investigating suspected Russian spies. The defense claimed the men were big talkers who’d never act on their words. Yeah, they were big talkers without any actual plans of violence, though they had built a “fake house” with PCV tubing they referred to as the “kill house,” attempted to build an improvised explosive device (IED), were conducting exercises for the planned kidnapping, were surveilling her vacation home, and one of them purchased over $4,000 in weapons and surveillance equipment, including night-vision goggles to stake out Whitmer’s vacation home. But yeah, they were all talk.

Basically, militia goons talk about kidnapping a governor and it’s just words. Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Will Smith slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene and she calls the cops.

The jury bought it. They acquitted two of the goons and deadlocked on two others. There are still several more facing trials in state and federal courts. This isn’t over, though two are definitely walking free. The entrapment defense will continue to be used even though the militia racists were plotting the attack before the FBI got wind of it.

Republican logic is that Donald Trump did not incite the attack of the Capitol even though he tweeted for his white nationalists to come to Washington on January 6 (“It’s gonna be wild”) and threw a pep rally for them, but the FBI investigating AFTER racist fuckers start plotting is entrapment.

This is a big letdown for the Justice Department. How can you prosecute terrorists if juries don’t think white terrorism is a big deal? We watched a jury let Kyle Rittenhouse walk after shooting three people on a school night and now this. Several of the Wolverine Watchmen made social media posts supporting Rittenhouse and the St. Louis aficionados of mustard-stained shirts and pointing guns at black people walking on sidewalks.

Republicans believe a white minor should be allowed to take an assault rifle to a Black Lives Matter protest in another state to defend himself, that whites should be free to point guns at scary black people if they walk in front of their homes on sidewalks, white nationalist militias can plot to kidnap a governor and overthrow the state government, and Republican presidential campaigns can invite Russians into their HQs to provide dirt on their Democratic opponents. And Donald Trump was just joking when he said, “Russia, if you’re listening.”

Yesterday, a MAGAt was cheering about this trial on my YouTube channel. I even got a message to my Facebook fan page from an incel-looking guy from Michigan, and he posted a picture of one of my cartoons in the Detroit Metro Times and wrote about “baseless CIA talking points.”

Republicans cheering this outcome show they are in support of white nationalist terrorists. This kidnapping plot was a Republican plot. It was to benefit Republicans. Don’t forget that Donald Trump, while he was president (sic), was cheering on these goons when they were protesting to “liberate Michigan.” And now, Republicans are going to cheer that two of these men plotting to kidnap a Democratic governor in this nation are walking free. This is not new for Republicans as they also cheered on the white nationalist terrorist insurrection at the Capitol. They’ve defended these guys saying it wasn’t a coup, it wasn’t a terrorist attack, and they were just tourists who like to shit on floors of government buildings they entered by climbing through broken windows and over wounded cops.

Republicans love racist white nationalist terrorists so much that they take their side over the police who were defending the Republicans from racist white nationalist terrorists. They vote against giving those cops medals but call them when Jimmy Kimmel insults them.

Don’t let it escape you that when Republicans are cheering this “win,” the win was for terrorists.

Saying white nationalists are the greatest domestic threat in this nation is the same as saying Republicans are the greatest threat to this nation.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected]