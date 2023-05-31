Will This New York City Law Tip The Scales in Ending the War On Obesity?



New York City recently passed a law prohibiting discrimination based on weight. What would RealTime host Bill Maher say? Maher once featured a “New Rule” calling for an “atheist” holiday. Of course, this wouldn’t be a holiday that is celebrated with feasts, right, Bill?



Maher recently openly called for a return of fat-shaming, and has not relented. Since then, Maher has made a negative comment about overweight people on almost every episode. James Corden retaliated against Maher, pointing out that dieting and exercising were easier for some people than others depending on their living situation. More importantly, Corden wisely pointed out that some people are born with a gene that makes weight loss more difficult.



Since the beginning of time, society has clashed over separation of church and state. President George Bush especially violated this separation by calling for a constitutional amendment against same-sex marriage. Now, for the first time we have witnessed the birth of a new kind of fundamentalism. There is now controversy over separation of food and state. The fact that someone who called for a secular holiday also called for open assault for overweight people proves the two controversies do not overlap at all. Someone can openly recognize the injustice and dangers of theocracy but support a “military-like” state that controls what the public eats or drinks.



Before Michelle Obama declared war on bake sales, and before Mayor Bloomberg declared war on big sodas, the idea that obesity was a self-induced state was growing throughout the country. Attacks on obesity were on the rise. Politicians like Obama gave the attackers someone to rally behind. One billboard displayed an overweight person and read “BIG MEALS DID THIS NOT BIG BONES.” Certain states, like Mississippi, Arizona, Florida and Ohio have passed “anti-Bloomberg” laws that prohibit a Bloomberg style ban on food or beverages. The Governor of Mississippi wrote “It simply is not the role of the government to micro-regulate citizens’ dietary decisions.”



Currently only one state has a law that prohibits discrimination due to weight, and that state is Michigan. Several similar laws are sprouting up at local levels at cities including San Francisco. Here, in New York City, a law that prohibits discrimination against weight has passed the city council. It is quite a statement that one of the most well known cities in America has adapted this law. James Corden is not the only one fighting back.



President Biden has not overstepped the boundaries of separation of church and state, in fact he has protected it. Currently, he is not pursuing a “war on obesity” at least not to the same extent the Obamas did. His usual lunch usually consists of orange gatorade and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Finally, we have a President that understands true liberty is being able to sleep with whoever you want and eat whatever you want.