Will the 2024 Grammy Awards be worth watching? Will all eyes be on who is accompanying Taylor Swift? Will anyone care who it is?
CNN reports, “It looks like Taylor Swift will have a ‘blank space’ to fill as far as who may accompany her to this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, because boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be able to make it.”
I recommend that Taylor select Pete Davidson to accompany her. After all, he keeps ending up available. Even Mayo Cat dumped him.
If I could talk to Pete, then I’d say, “What the Hell, Man?!”
Anyway, what good are the Grammy Awards if the best song ever never wins?
Then again, songs from planet Melmac are usually ignored by you Humans.
For the record, here is the best song ever from a Melmacian perspective.
“Lunch, lunch will keep us from hunger
Think of food whenever
Some sweet talking dieter comes along singing a song
Don’t mess around,
You gotta be strong
Just Stop [stop], ’cause I really love food
Stop [stop], I’ll be thinking of food
Get out the forks and let lunch keep us from hunger
Food, food is what you need now
Eating makes you full now
When those dieters start hanging around talking food down
Hear with your stomach and you won’t hear a sound
Just Stop [stop], ’cause I really love food
Stop [stop], I’ll be thinking of food
Get out the forks and let lunch keep us from hunger
Yummy are the meals they make
Someday your cooks will be gone
When the ovens are turned off
Who’ll be turning them on
I will, I will, I will, I will
Be there to feed us forever
Lunch will keep us from hunger
Said it before and I’ll say it again while others pretend
I’ll feed you now and I’ll feed you then
Stop ’cause I really love food
Stop I’ll be thinking of food
Get out the forks and let lunch keep us from hunger”
The “Wanted” posters say the following about David: “Wanted: A refugee from planet Melmac masquerading as a human. Loves cats. If seen, contact the Alien Task Force.”