Will the 2024 Grammy Awards be worth watching? Will all eyes be on who is accompanying Taylor Swift? Will anyone care who it is?

CNN reports, “It looks like Taylor Swift will have a ‘blank space’ to fill as far as who may accompany her to this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, because boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be able to make it.”

I recommend that Taylor select Pete Davidson to accompany her. After all, he keeps ending up available. Even Mayo Cat dumped him.

If I could talk to Pete, then I’d say, “What the Hell, Man?!”

Anyway, what good are the Grammy Awards if the best song ever never wins?

Then again, songs from planet Melmac are usually ignored by you Humans.

For the record, here is the best song ever from a Melmacian perspective.

“Lunch, lunch will keep us from hunger

Think of food whenever

Some sweet talking dieter comes along singing a song

Don’t mess around,

You gotta be strong

Just Stop [stop], ’cause I really love food

Stop [stop], I’ll be thinking of food

Get out the forks and let lunch keep us from hunger

Food, food is what you need now

Eating makes you full now

When those dieters start hanging around talking food down

Hear with your stomach and you won’t hear a sound

Just Stop [stop], ’cause I really love food

Stop [stop], I’ll be thinking of food

Get out the forks and let lunch keep us from hunger

Yummy are the meals they make

Someday your cooks will be gone

When the ovens are turned off

Who’ll be turning them on

I will, I will, I will, I will

Be there to feed us forever

Lunch will keep us from hunger

Said it before and I’ll say it again while others pretend

I’ll feed you now and I’ll feed you then

Stop ’cause I really love food

Stop I’ll be thinking of food

Get out the forks and let lunch keep us from hunger”