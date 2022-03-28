Will Smith’s Slapping Chris Rock Sparks Hilarious Social Media Jokefest

It was the slap heard and seen around the world — and a slap that sparked a deluge of social media jokes.
When Best Actor winner Will Smith came onstage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after Rock told a joke about Smith’s wife it created a new cottage industry of jokes and memes. Here are some of the funniest ones. (Our Best Internet Jokester Award goes to ventriloquist-comedian John Pizzi.)
Glad Chris Rock didn't tell a joke about Alec Baldwin's wife.
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 28, 2022
Everything in America has turned into the Jerry Springer Show.
— Mayo ??? (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 28, 2022
The Russian government is gonna say that NATO provoked Will Smith
— Santiago Mayer ? (@santiagomayer_) March 28, 2022
Next Oscars they should let the fans vote on who gets punched
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 28, 2022
— Ukrainian Memes Forces (@uamemesforces) March 28, 2022
I'm a lifelong hockey fan who has never really followed the Oscars and had no idea what I was missing
— George Conway? (@gtconway3d) March 28, 2022
I thought #WillSmith was supposed to hit the red carpet! pic.twitter.com/0Z1KJQHtw9
— John Pizzi (@JohnPizzi) March 28, 2022
#WillSmith proved to #ChrisRock
Black Eyes Matter!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/Fr5DEAQ2Y8
— John Pizzi (@JohnPizzi) March 28, 2022
#ChrisRock was wondering why it’s called a punch line at the end of #JadaPinkettSmith joke.. “And then it hit me”#Oscars #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/8RyKnM7ePg
— John Pizzi (@JohnPizzi) March 28, 2022
I wonder what #WillSmith would do if his Wife’s doctor said ‘she has acute angina” ??#JadaPinkettSmith #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Xso6QZkMGF
— John Pizzi (@JohnPizzi) March 28, 2022
#WillSmith ,punched #ChrisRock in the face, he should of been arrested for impersonating a police officer! #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/Iksojgdgs3
— John Pizzi (@JohnPizzi) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock prepared the setup but it was Will Smith who delivered the punch #Oscar #Oscars2022 #Oscars
— Danilo Gentili ?? (@DaniloGentili) March 28, 2022
that punch showed us why Will Smith didn't win an Oscar for ALI
— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 28, 2022
Will Smith arriving at the Oscar's after party. pic.twitter.com/cf9boBPqeC
— ? (@Siboniso_Majozi) March 28, 2022
Will Smith pic.twitter.com/CgbQC1zaEl
— Auron (@auronplay) March 28, 2022
Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022
Putin, tomorrow: “As Will Smith would say, my actions in Ukraine are done out of love.”
— Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) March 28, 2022
Was probably staged but I had to make a meme.
Chris Rock: "Jada"
Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/KAMU1HiLRP
— ?????????? (@khan_1995hp) March 28, 2022
Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday ? pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA
— Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022
Image: Pixabay
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.