Will Smith’s Slapping Chris Rock Sparks Hilarious Social Media Jokefest

It was the slap heard and seen around the world — and a slap that sparked a deluge of social media jokes.

When Best Actor winner Will Smith came onstage and slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after Rock told a joke about Smith’s wife it created a new cottage industry of jokes and memes. Here are some of the funniest ones. (Our Best Internet Jokester Award goes to ventriloquist-comedian John Pizzi.)

Glad Chris Rock didn't tell a joke about Alec Baldwin's wife. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 28, 2022

Everything in America has turned into the Jerry Springer Show. — Mayo ??? (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 28, 2022

The Russian government is gonna say that NATO provoked Will Smith — Santiago Mayer ? (@santiagomayer_) March 28, 2022

Next Oscars they should let the fans vote on who gets punched — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 28, 2022

I'm a lifelong hockey fan who has never really followed the Oscars and had no idea what I was missing — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) March 28, 2022

I thought #WillSmith was supposed to hit the red carpet! pic.twitter.com/0Z1KJQHtw9 — John Pizzi (@JohnPizzi) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock prepared the setup but it was Will Smith who delivered the punch #Oscar #Oscars2022 #Oscars — Danilo Gentili ?? (@DaniloGentili) March 28, 2022

that punch showed us why Will Smith didn't win an Oscar for ALI — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 28, 2022

Will Smith arriving at the Oscar's after party. pic.twitter.com/cf9boBPqeC — ? (@Siboniso_Majozi) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Putin, tomorrow: “As Will Smith would say, my actions in Ukraine are done out of love.” — Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) March 28, 2022

Was probably staged but I had to make a meme. Chris Rock: "Jada"

Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/KAMU1HiLRP — ?????????? (@khan_1995hp) March 28, 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday ? pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA — Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022

