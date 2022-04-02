Will Smith resigns from Academy after Oscars slap

Published by

New York Daily News

Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, five days after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. The move does not require him to surrender the best actor award he won Sunday for “King Richard.” “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable,” Smith, 53, said in a statement. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from…

Read More