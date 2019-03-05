Posted by David Robertson on Mar 5, 2019 in 2020 Presidential Election, At TMV, Politics |

Will Hillary Clinton please go away?

Hillary Clinton has made it known that she isn’t again running for President.

However, she will still be running . . . her mouth.

From New Jersey’s News 12:

Hillary Clinton ruled out a 2020 presidential run for the first time on camera in an exclusive interview with News 12, pledging instead to take an active role by working with the candidates in the crowded Democratic field. “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told News 12’s Tara Rosenblum. In her first local TV interview since the midterm elections, the former first lady and secretary of state opened up about 2016, 2020 and beyond. She expressed deep concerns about the state of American politics today — and vowed to be vocal about those concerns. “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Clinton is the reason that Donald Trump lives in the White House right now. Yet, she wants to still be the center of attention.

How pathetic.

The Democratic Party’s current presidential contenders are the ones who should be in the spotlight, not a proven liar who couldn’t even beat Trump.

At least one of those contenders isn’t interested in hearing from Clinton.

