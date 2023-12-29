WILL HALEY DECLINING TO SAY CIVIL WAR CAUSE CRIPPLE HER CAMPAIGN? (WITH REACTION ROUNDUP)

During World War II there was a saying used on government advertising: Loose lips may sink ships. In a Presidential campaign, saying too much or the patently wrong thing when answering an easy-to-answer question can help sink a campaign.

When former UN ambassador Nikki Haley declined to say the everyone-knows-it cause of the Civil War gave a she made an unforced error that some now think will slow her growing momentum for the number two spot in the battle for the Republican Presidential nomination. Or even end it.

It was a mega-MAGA unforced error: she could have said simply “Slavery.” But she didn’t which prompted a short reply from President Biden:

“It was about slavery.”

Haley later blamed the question on a Democratic plant. But the question came at a town hall where politicians traditionally receive questions from anyone who asks them — even those who might disagree and oppose them. Nimble politicians can handle hard questions and even turn them to their advantage. Within 24 hours she tried to backtrack.

But the damage was done. Politico headline: “‘She’s toast’: Republicans of color disappointed by Haley’s slavery misstep” and The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis wrote that Haley’s slavery gaffe showed how scared she is of MAGA Republicans.

The Hill:

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s answer about the cause of the Civil War during an event in New Hampshire has sparked blowback just as she’s looking to pull off an upset in the Granite State primary next month. The voter who asked the question, which came during a town hall Wednesday, called Haley out after she failed to mention slavery in her response. Haley has sought to clarify her remarks since, saying Thursday that “of course the Civil War was about slavery” and arguing that the voter who asked the question was a “Democrat plant.” But the moment has led to criticism from across the political spectrum, including from top GOP rivals. And while Republican strategists are doubtful the blunder will be a decisive factor for her campaign, they acknowledge it’s a distraction that doesn’t help. “What it does is it’s an unnecessary fumble for her at a time when she doesn’t need something like this,” said Republican strategist Ron Bonjean. Democrats were quick to seize on her comments, with President Biden sharing a clip of the exchange on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying, “It was about slavery.” Leading voices of color have also rebuked Haley’s comments.? Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement that he is “disgusted” but “not surprised,” calling her comments a “slap in the face to Black voters.” “This isn’t hard: condemning slavery is the baseline for anyone who wants to be President of the United States, but Nikki Haley and the rest of the MAGA GOP are choking on their words trying to rewrite history,” Harrison said. But it wasn’t only Democrats who criticized the former South Carolina governor. Republicans — including primary rivals such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and allies of former President Trump — also hit her for the comments. That remark drew a swift rebuke from operatives on both sides of the aisle. “McCain knew he’d get an ‘Obama is a Muslim’ or ‘Obama is an Arab’ question,” tweeted Republican strategist Liz Mair. “And he knew how to handle it.” The controversy comes at an awkward time for Haley, who has been on the rise for weeks in GOP polling, especially in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire. She reached 30 percent in one poll for the Granite State from earlier this month and only trailed Trump by 4 points in another. She has also regularly turned in strong debate performances and avoided any notable mistakes on the campaign trail until now.

Political Wire’s Taegan Goddard:

The question was certainly simple, but nothing about it was “loaded.” A “loaded question” contains an assumption which can lead a candidate to inadvertently agree to something they might not otherwise agree to. It’s “loaded” because it’s structured in a way that a direct answer may imply an acceptance of a premise that might be controversial. For example, asking an incumbent politician “Will you stop wasting taxpayer money on unnecessary programs?” presumes that the candidate has previously been wasting taxpayer money, regardless of whether he or she actually has. Loaded questions are designed to trap a candidate into an admission they don’t want to make. Almost 160 years after the end of the Civil War, there’s a simple and commonly accepted response to the question asked of Haley. It says quite a bit about Republican voters that Haley wouldn’t answer directly.

Other reaction:

Lincoln on the cause of the Civil War, from 2nd Inaugural: “One eighth of the whole population were colored slaves not distributed generally over the union but localized in the southern part of it…All knew that this interest was somehow the cause of the war.” — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) December 28, 2023

Next she’s gonna tell us that today the Holocaust means riding trains and the need for better infrastructure https://t.co/AdVJFHMOgq — George Conway (gtconway3 on Threads—try it!) (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2023

what is telling about Haley's explanation of the questioner being a "democratic plant" is that is she saying only a Democrat would want to study history and tell the truth about it??? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 28, 2023

Remarks from @GovChristie tonight on Haley are worth reading: pic.twitter.com/wuwzTaocJ3 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 29, 2023

nikki haley's explanation today is even worse than her answer yesterday. this is what happens when you aren't authentic and try to appease the white supremacists in the GOP. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 28, 2023

The Civil War was not a choice between change and tradition. It was a choice between right and wrong. pic.twitter.com/XP07RamsE4 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) December 29, 2023

Nikki Haley just got a brutal question from a voter who told her on “moral clarity, she was coming up short.” He said she “had a chance to redeem herself after last night’s slavery thing” if she would categorically reject she would ever be Trump’s running mate. She did not. pic.twitter.com/ddngDcMQXv — Eva McKend (@evamckend) December 29, 2023

Let’s be honest: If Republican voters are hell-bent on denying that slavery was the cause of the Civil War, then Nikki Haley doesn’t have a chance to win the nomination anyway. Simply put, anyone who cares about relitigating that lost cause is not going to vote for Haley. This… — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) December 28, 2023

I seriously tried to listen to this and understand what she’s saying while Sununu nods away like an idiot behind her. She is saying that government trampled people’s freedom. She is defending the Confederates. The freedom they wanted was to keep slaves. What a stupid spin. https://t.co/TkLGufPdtj — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 28, 2023

Well, well, well. Nikki Haley has defended states' "right" to secede–and Confederate History Month. which has been about Dixie propaganda, not history.https://t.co/BTBoGv1AKR — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 28, 2023

All those whothink Nikki Haley is the answer, the path to redemption for the Republican Party, need to pause and reconsider https://t.co/HSpqtIvobW — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 28, 2023

It’s also important to appreciate how much a revolution the election of Nikki Haley as Gov was in South Carolina. She represents the evolution of the South and repudiation of the ideas that defended slavery and white supremacy. Don’t lose sight of that fundamental fact. https://t.co/QdvBkz4luI — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) December 28, 2023

A Democratic plant has leaves on the left, right and center — not just the right. #NikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/hzpkCFXIZF — Joe Gandelman (@JoeGandelman) December 28, 2023

From Nikki Haley pretending slavery wasn't the cause of the civil war to Ron DeSantis pushing a curriculum highlighting the "valuable skills" slaves gained, I'm just shocked they're not calling for the repeal of the 13th Amendment. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 28, 2023

No, @NikkiHaley was not “ambushed.” She’s a former governor and UN ambassador running for President of the United States. She should be able to answer a question that most sixth graders are comfortable answering correctly. — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) December 28, 2023

Haley was governor of South Carolina, she calls it home. South Carolina was first state to secede from the Union, and was one of the founding member states of the Confederacy, and stated at time of secession that slavery was the reason. Her answer shows she is as bad as Trump. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 28, 2023

Slavery was an evil institution that needed to be abolished. Why is that so difficult for some to acknowledge? — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) December 28, 2023

I'm sure all the major donors who have flooded Nikki Haley with cash in the past few weeks are super happy they're backing someone who pretends slavery wasn't the cause of the Civil War. Bra-vo. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 28, 2023

With time running out, Nikki Haley needs to be surging, not floundering. Haley needs every non-Trump Republican (and in New Hampshire, independents) to galvanize behind her. She needs Chris Christie to see this happening and decide to drop out. Pandering to MAGA voters, while… — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) December 28, 2023

If it takes you more than one chance to acknowledge that the civil war was about slavery, you have no business being anywhere near the Oval Office. CC: Nikki Haley — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) December 28, 2023

Welcome to emerging as top challenger and the world comes for you when you give them an unforced error at exactly the wrong moment. Air leaking from a rising ballon… https://t.co/58II8mZyaV — Joe Trippi (@JoeTrippi) December 28, 2023

And accusing the audience member of being a Democratic plant, as she did this morning, isn't exactly a great comeback.

The question was pretty straightforward. What was the Civil War about?!? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 28, 2023

Gaffes in presidential races only sting if and when they underscore some underlying weakness. Haley, who is immensely talented, has a well-chronicled habit of being too slick by half when she senses danger in an issue or a question. As she did here. https://t.co/PoREL0OZ6H — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 28, 2023

This isn’t good. What does “sending plants” mean? It’s a town hall! All kinds of people show up! That’s the point! https://t.co/BFct7vRTxh — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 28, 2023

She’s not. That’s what makes it worse. She’s knowingly pandering to a base base. https://t.co/TFNsZ4QTwQ — George Conway (gtconway3 on Threads—try it!) (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2023

To recap on today’s GOP and Civil War: Haley: total word salad, but definitely not about slavery DeSantis: actually slavery had some benefits for the slaves Trump: wants to honor all the Confederate traitors https://t.co/nf6GiegLEo — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 28, 2023

I haven't really studied it? https://t.co/81fpu0Stdf — Joshua B. Hoe (@JoshuaBHoe) December 28, 2023

You think, “Ok it’s a long shot, but Haley could possibly defeat Trump or at least weaken him, so Ds & Indies—vote for her where you can in GOP primaries.” Then Haley answers a Q on the civil war. As the Yiddish goes:

Der mentsh trakht und got lakht.

(Man plans and God laughs.) — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 28, 2023

Does anyone truly believe that the child of Indian immigrants to the United States, who took down the Confederate flag flying over her state capital, is a pro-slavery racist? I say this fully knowing it was a dreadful answer and that dreadful answers sometimes tank campaigns. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 28, 2023

Of course, she’s not a pro-slavery racist, but she’s afraid to say a fundamental truth to a Republican base that punishes politicians for speaking truth. https://t.co/hGVIikksel — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) December 28, 2023

Nikki is making it clear she is not presidential timber. Not to mention this is a pathetic response from the former US Ambassador to the United Nations — albeit indicative of the type of talent that surrounded Trump‘s presidency! https://t.co/EpslLQMNaS — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) December 28, 2023

The historic irony of being in front of a Republican audience in New Hampshire and feeling you have to waffle about the North being the good guys in the Civil War. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) December 28, 2023

Any chance the Civil War had something to do with slavery? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 28, 2023





For more discussion on this story GO HERE.