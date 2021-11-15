Will Bunch: Rittenhouse and Arbery cases, Jan. 6 probe reveal stench of America’s broken justice system

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

You’ve probably heard the old political maxim, most popular in the crime-ridden 1970s, that a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In the 2020s, it turns out that a criminal justice reformer is now a white dude who suddenly finds himself in jail after taking part in an insurrection to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Right-wingers busted for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — raised in their movement’s “tough on crime” agenda — are now shocked, shocked to learn about conditions in the District of Columbia jail where about 40 of the worst offenders are awaiting tr…

Read More