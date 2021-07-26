Will Bunch: Merrick Garland’s elitist caution shows how Democrats could become a minority party

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Attorney General Merrick Garland might be the ultimate example of the American Dream-era baby boomer at the core of today’s Democratic Party — especially its elite leadership cadre. The grandchild of immigrants who came to America to flee antisemitism in Russia, Garland grew up in the booming 1960s middle-class suburbs of Chicago, won a scholarship to Harvard and entered the law in the hazy aftermath of the Watergate scandal, when Richard Nixon’s resignation fooled many into believing that “the system worked.” Increasingly after 1979 — the year Garland began his first, brief stint in the U.S. …

Read More