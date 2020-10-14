In the COVID-19 era, a growing crisis over what America is not spreading: the wealth

A small man finally found his balcony last week. But while the political world focused on the manically insane, attempted strongman antics of a virus-infected president desperately clinging to what may be his final weeks of power, I couldn’t help thinking one thing. It’s bad enough that Donald Trump has cemented his legacy as the worst president in America’s 244-year history, but he’s even terrible at the thing that got him there — being a populist demagogue.Even before 2020 and the coronavirus, it was stunning that the first developer to become U.S. president, with vain and grandiose ambition…

Read More