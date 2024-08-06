Will a Debate Between Trump and Kamala Matter?

A Trump-Harris debate would make a difference if it occurred in a neutral environment, without an audience, and with rules negotiated between the Trump and Harris teams. The debate scheduled on September 10 on ABC is no longer on tap because Trump backed out. Trump wants the debate moderated by Fox with an audience present. Fox would not be a neutral environment. If Trump is unhappy with ABC, the two contestants can choose NBC or CBS, both mainstream outlets and considered neutral. Trump and Harris could each choose one of the two moderators. The debate should be done without an audience whose reactions could influence the nationwide viewers. When each candidate’s allotted time to answer a question is expended, the moderators should be able to shut off their mics. It would also be preferable to have comments by the two candidates’ fact-checked during the debate, but Trump would certainly never agree to that.

If a debate can be arranged, it would undoubtedly draw a massive television audience. Harris is not as well known by Americans as Trump and it would give them both great exposure. Also, many Americans want to see how Harris would handle Trump and vice-versa, and this would make riveting political entertainment. Harris has said that she will show up at the ABC debate scheduled on September 10 whether or not Trump agrees and appears. It seems unlikely that Trump will allow Harris to have all that airtime for herself. After the ABC debate, the two candidates can decide whether they want additional debates to take place. Harris is really in the driver’s seat in terms of determining when and how and if the debates will occur.

Harris’ spokesperson has said that she might be amenable to further debates if Trump meets his commitment to the September 10 encounter on ABC. Trump wants a live audience in their debate because he likes speaking before a crowd and feeds off their reactions. Harris would be foolish to allow Trump to dictate the terms of a debate when one has already been scheduled on ABC with previous agreement by both campaigns. And to allow two Fox moderators would also be a mistake.

Harris appears to be riding the crest of a wave of enthusiasm about her candidacy and picking the right VP candidate and handling the debate question right are important to continuing the positive vibes that surround her. If Harris’s poll numbers keep rising, Trump may feel that he has no choice other than to debate her, no matter what the terms may be. On the other hand, Trump may be afraid that Harris’ ability to think on her feet may throw him off balance and make him look foolish, which is certainly possible.

