Posted by David Robertson on Apr 26, 2019 in At TMV, Politics, Society |

“Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds”

In February of 2017, The New Yorker published an article titled “Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds“.

The article introduces readers to the concept of confirmation bias.

It also introduces readers to the concept of accepting alleged “facts” because they are emotionally pleasing and rejecting facts because they aren’t emotionally pleasing.

Humans tend to favor whatever is emotionally pleasing over what is factual.

For example . . .

“I dislike Barack Obama. So, his presidency couldn’t have been constitutional even though he presented undeniable evidence that he was born in Hawaii.”

This phenomenon [accepting alleged “facts” because they are emotionally pleasing and rejecting facts because they aren’t emotionally pleasing] is worsened when the falsehood is embraced by whichever group that one desires to be a member of.

Although some individuals are able to function as social hermits, the rest of Mankind craves group membership.

It is not unusual for one to set aside what one knows to be factually correct in order for one to be accepted by whatever group that one wants to belong to.

One may still believe what is factually correct but dare not speak it out of fear of being rejected by the group.

Even people in leadership positions will march lockstep in groupthink in order to keep their leadership positions.

Doing so can have horrid consequences, as evident by the Challenger Disaster.

Granted, people don’t cling to false “facts” and confirmation bias just because they want to belong to a group.

They also do so because they desire to live in a world that is safe, stable and predictable.

This desire is what fuels conspiracy theories.

For example . . .

“9/11 couldn’t have been the work of Islamic terrorists who hijacked commercial aircraft. That would mean that no guaranteed safety from rogue individuals. So, 9/11 must have been the work of the U.S. government.”

Once factually false beliefs become ingrained in the collective psyche of the general public, it is very difficult (if not impossible) to keep them from being taught to the public. This is the trouble with certain traditions taught by Christian churches.

Clinging to falsehoods can be due to the way that people relate themselves to their groups, relatives and leaders. One will subconsciously proclaim, “My group, relatives and leaders are an extension of me. So, they can’t be wrong because I can’t be wrong. I can’t be wrong because I am me!”

Yes, one’s ego can prevent one from acknowledging facts that contradict one’s beliefs. The desire to save face can make one stubbornly dig into one’s foxhole when one’s proclamations are exposed as being false.

Preachers, politicians and professional pundits are particularly prone to making face-saving maneuvers. That’s because they make their livings by having parishioners, constituents and audiences. Preachers, politicians and professional pundits will maintain the illusion of infallibility in an attempt to protect their incomes.

That’s the drawback to running one’s mouth for a living. If one doesn’t have the experience, skills, education or talent to earn a living any other way, then one lives by the tongue or dies by the tongue.

In short, facts don’t change our minds when our goal is to protect our emotions, egos or wallets.

Personal Note: What I say in my above post is my opinion. I am not an expert on the Human psyche. I am merely reflecting what I conclude after observing squabbles about facts.

Featured Image is public-domain image of de Nile.