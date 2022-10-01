Why do some people enjoy being scared? Why would anyone want to watch a movie that is designed to frighten people?

For people who enjoy being scared, October is the best month of the year because that is when television networks bombard their viewers with horror movies and monster movies. One might even be able to watch a horror movie in a theater during October.

If fear is a negative emotion, then why deliberately seek to experience it?

From psychologist Dr. Christopher Dwyer:

In short, for people who enjoy being scared, the sensation of fear is followed by a sensation of pleasure.

From psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig:

So, the sensation of fear produces an adrenaline rush, with the latter being desired by those who enjoy being scared.

From science reporter Rachel Ross:

In other words, body chemistry is a factor in whether or not one enjoys being scared.

If your body already has plenty of adrenaline, then a horror movie may not satisfy your cravings. You might prefer to watch a movie that is … uh … tastier.

