WHY?

Why are there so many unanswered questions about Trump’s background?

Why is Trump fighting so hard to hold on to the presidency?

Why did Trump say during the campaign “If I lose, I might have to leave the country?

Why wasn’t that question considered to be as relevant as any issue?

Why was Trump considered a good businessman when he failed in almost every business venture he ventured in?

Why was Trump trusted after lying 30,000 plus times during his presidency?

Why did Trump give classified information to the Russians?

Why did Trump give classified information to the Australian businessman?

Why has the media’s appetite for his garbage, like having a tapeworm hungry for more and more?

Why did Trump surround himself with mostly sycophants who ended up leaving or violating the law?

Why have significant numbers of Americans supported him under very questionable circumstances?

Why is Trump treating January 6 as a walk in the park?

Why is so much time and credibility given to polls when yesterday’s results are not applicable tomorrow?

Why is so much time and credibility given to Focus Groups of ten or twelve people?

Why are so many people unhappy and willing to hitch their wagon to the Trump bandwagon?

Why are so many people in the Republican Party so intimidated by Donald Trump?

Why does the media hang on every breath Donald Trump takes?

Why don’t the Democrats understand what it takes to put Trump and the Republicans away?

Why are people in politics so territorial?

Why has it taken the Democrats so long to pick Trump apart?

Why is McConnell considered an astute Leader?

Why are people in most southern states still fighting the Civil War?

Why don’t people in most red states appreciate the federal government money they receive to more than keep afloat is compliments of Blue states?

Why does Trump’s behavior describe the qualities of the classic coward?

Why don’t the Democrats go after Judge Cannon?

Why don’t the Democrats go after Clarence Thomas?

Why don’t the gurus for the Democrats pay more attention to Bill Bernbach’s approach to communicating? An example: “We are so busy measuring public opinion that we forget we can mold it. We are so busy listening to statistics./ We forget we can create them.”

Advertising and communicating are not sleeping pills. In the Democrat’s case they should take the fight to the Republicans. Not wait for the injustices to become so obvious that they’re forced to respond. Demonstrate a sense of Winning. Not whining.

