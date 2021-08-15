" />

Who’s to blame for Afghanistan exit disaster? Biden, Trump, Obama, Bush or all of them?

Afghanistan’s President has fled the country as the Tailban quickly move into Kabul. Whether it’s totally applicable or not, the images and stories now coming out of Aghanistan do seem like the chaotic images and stories from Vietnam when the United States had to flee the capitol in defeat. A firestorm of comment online and in news stories is trying to answer: who is to blame for the sad ending to the United State’s two-decades commitment to Afghanistan.

There are two certainties:

1) The images of the United States evacuation from Afghanistan will linger.
2) Just as Gerald Ford had part of his legacy being the fall of Vietnam on his watch, this will be part of Joe Biden’s historical legacy, no matter what the justifications.

On Twitter– which operates on outrage and reciminations–there's a range of reactions. Some (not all) are on predictable partisan lines (YOUR PARTY and YOUR PRESIDENT did this!) or on war-supporting, ant-war lines.



